Caelynn Miller-Keyes Celebrates ‘Dream Bachelorette Trip’ Ahead of Wedding to Dean Unglert

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' alums got engaged in October 2022

Caelynn Miller-Keyes/Instagram An Instagram photo of Caelynn Miller-Keyes from her bachelorette weekend.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes is pulling all the stops to celebrate her bachelorette weekend.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum is engaged to Dean Unglert, whom she met on the show in 2019. On her Instagram Friday, she posted some snaps and footage from her celebration in San Diego.

“Night one of my dream bachelorette trip 😍 I feel so so thankful for these amazing friends ❤️,” she captioned her post.

Miller-Keyes, 28, is seen wearing a cowboy hat that reads “MRS,” per the first image in her Instagram carousel. That is followed by video footage of the reality TV star and her friends, who are dressed in pink Juicy Couture shorts, dancing outside.

Another snapshot shows a table containing a camera, an album that says 'Caelynn’s Bachelorette,' flower petals, and a heart-shaped cake. The last picture shows her walking outside smiling with her hand displaying her engagement ring.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes/Instagram

Miller-Keyes also shared more scenes from her bachelorette trip via Instagram Stories, with footage showing the goodie items she received, including Juicy Couture sets, BaubleBar blankets, Abercrombie & Fitch bags, Show Me Your Mumu robes, and Stanley tumblers.

“And the bachelorette weekend begins. @bachtobasic created the perfect weekend!!!” she captioned over the photo.

Another clip from her Instagram Stories shows Miller-Keyes’ friends at a hotel and “jamming out to @gavindegraw and eating pizza in our @juicycouture sets.”

That was later followed by footage of a piece of Miller-Keyes’ heart-shaped cake being scooped up with a champagne glass, and then a photo of the same cake but as leftovers.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes/Instagram

It was announced in October 2022 that Miller-Keyes and Unglert, 32, were engaged, according to a PEOPLE source. Unglert said on his Help! I Suck at Dating podcast that he obtained a "new" placeholder engagement ring for his fiancée after losing a 4.5-carat emerald-cut diamond ring.

He said at the time: "It might be in the garage somewhere but yeah, [the] moral of the story is don't put your engagement rings in the junk drawer. So I did have to go out and buy a placeholder ring for now, but it's not quite as nice as the first one was."

Caelynn Miller-Keyes/Instagram

Unglert further revealed the news about their engagement when he shared a couple of images on his Instagram that same month showing him proposing to Miller-Keyes on Kauai Island in Hawaii. He captioned the post: “under promise. over deliver. 10.24.22."

Caelynn Miller-Keyes/Instagram

Earlier this year, the pair announced they would get married on a Colorado ranch. In a preview of the setting, Miller-Keyes wrote on Instagram: “I keep forgetting to post this… but we found our venue!! I couldn’t imagine a more perfect place to marry this perfect guy.”



