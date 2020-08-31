CAE Names Regina Yeager National Account Executive

Education Sales Management Expert Brings More Than 15 Years’ Experience to Non-Profit Dedicated to Understanding and Improving Student Potential

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Council for Aid to Education, Inc. (CAE), a leading provider of performance-based educational assessments measuring 21st century skills, today announced the appointment of Regina Yeager to national account executive. In this role, Yeager is responsible for leading the organization’s market expansion by cultivating strategic partnerships and client relationships with school districts, secondary, and higher education institutions nationwide.

“Regina is an exceptional addition to our team of leading assessment experts, especially at this time of significant changes in education,” said Bob Yayac, president and CEO of CAE. “Her ability to understand client needs and provide educators with insights into student strengths and areas of opportunity will make her a great asset to CAE and our clients.”

Prior to CAE, Yeager worked in various roles in the education industry since 2002. She served as a client partner for FranklinCovey Education, where under her leadership, she drove new business and market share expansion. As a result of her effective consultative selling methods, she earned the company’s President’s Club designation in 2016 and 2018.



“I’m excited to join the CAE team and to contribute to our mission of identifying the critical thinking skills all students need to realize their potential,” said Yeager. “As we navigate the shifting educational landscape as a result of COVID-19, I’m passionate about our organization’s dedication to providing the tools and solutions for measuring and developing the skills critical to student success in college, the workforce and beyond.”

CAE’s assessments measure essential 21st century skills such as critical thinking and written communication, which have been deemed as crucial for success in college and the workforce.

Yeager earned her B.A. in communication management from the State University of New York at New Paltz.



About CAE

CAE is a leader in developing performance-based assessments that measure critical thinking, problem solving and communication – the 21st century success skills most in demand by colleges and employers. Since 2002, more than 800,000 students at over 1,300 institutions globally have completed CAE’s flagship assessments: CLA+ and CWRA+. CAE also partners with its clients to design a range of customized best-practice assessment solutions that measure the constructs considered most important to students and educators, including ministries of education, major consortia, foundations, and leading university and secondary education institutions. A mission-driven, non-profit organization, CAE is dedicated to helping educators better understand student potential and improve student skills. To learn more, please visit www.cae.org.









