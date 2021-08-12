CAE announces the final 2021 Annual Meeting Board of Directors election results
MONTREAL, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE today announced the final director election results from its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
The following 11 nominees were elected as Directors of CAE:
Nominee
Votes for
For (%)
Votes
Withheld
Margaret S. (Peg) Billson
216,831,556
94.20%
13,356,278
5.80%
Hon. Michael M. Fortier
218,364,247
94.86%
11,823,587
5.14%
Marianne Harrison
222,548,900
96.69%
7,629,194
3.31%
Alan N. MacGibbon
227,282,010
98.74%
2,904,677
1.26%
Mary Lou Maher
229,601,260
99.75%
586,574
0.25%
Hon. John P. Manley
223,876,188
97.26%
6,311,646
2.74%
François Olivier
224,900,474
97.70%
5,287,360
2.30%
Marc Parent
229,452,963
99.68%
735,032
0.32%
Gen. David G. Perkins, USA
229,114,932
99.53%
1,071,755
0.47%
Michael E. Roach
225,643,636
98.03%
4,543,051
1.97%
Andrew J. Stevens
223,032,805
96.89%
7,153,882
3.11%
Final results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting are filed concurrently with the securities regulators.
About CAE
CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. As a testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with more than 11,000 employees, 180 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com
