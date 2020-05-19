CADTH Board of Directors Names Suzanne McGurn as Next President and CEO

OTTAWA, May 19, 2020 /CNW/ - The CADTH Board of Directors announced today that Suzanne McGurn has been appointed as the next President and Chief Executive Officer of CADTH, effective July 6, 2020.

Logo: CADTH (CNW Group/Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH))

Ms. McGurn will succeed Dr. Brian O'Rourke, who announced his retirement from CADTH in October 2019 after serving as President and Chief Executive Officer since 2010. Dr. O'Rourke delayed his retirement during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to help ensure a smooth transition in leadership.

"Suzanne McGurn brings to CADTH significant leadership experience and a deep understanding of the diverse needs of governments, clinicians, patients, and industry," said David Agnew, Chair of the CADTH Board of Directors. "We are delighted she is taking on this role at this important time for Canada and CADTH."

Ms. McGurn's appointment is the result of an extensive national and international search process for an accomplished executive to build on CADTH's successes in health technology management and lead the continuing progress of the agency.

"My work with CADTH over many years in several different roles has been a highlight of my career," said Ms. McGurn. "It is a privilege for me to now join the leadership team. The COVID-19 pandemic has quickly changed how we use technology to deliver care across the country and the singular role of CADTH in helping inform decisions and manage health technologies has never been more essential."

Ms. McGurn is currently the Assistant Deputy Minister of Institutional Services at the Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General. Prior to this role, Ms. McGurn served for five years as Ontario's Assistant Deputy Minister of the Drugs and Devices Division and the Executive Officer of the Ontario Public Drug Programs. She also led the implementation of the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance and served as its first chair. Prior to this, she served as the Assistant Deputy Minister of Ontario's Health Human Resource Strategy Division.

In addition to her understanding of the complex issues surrounding the management of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, procedures, and health systems in Canada, Ms. McGurn brings significant experience in governance and patient engagement in the health system. Her past roles on the CADTH Board of Directors include Vice-Chair and Ontario Representative. Further, she has served as the Executive Director of the Alzheimer Society of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington and a Senior Manager at the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Community Care Access Centre.

Ms. McGurn holds both a Bachelor of Nursing Sciences and a Master of Public Administration from Queen's University.

About CADTH

CADTH is an independent, not-for-profit agency funded by Canadian federal, provincial, and territorial governments (with the exception of Quebec) to provide credible, impartial advice and evidence-based information about the effectiveness of drugs and other health technologies to Canadian health care decision-makers.

Suzanne McGurn (CNW Group/Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH))

SOURCE Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH)





