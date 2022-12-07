Cadiz vs Man United: Prediction, kick off time today, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United tonight against Cadiz begin their preparations for the second half of the season.

Of course, with many of the United squad still participating in the World Cup – or having been involved in the group stages – the squad has a rather unusual look to it, with David de Gea, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay among the small number of first-team regulars included.

United take on Cadiz today, before playing Real Betis on December 10. Their competitive domestic action gets back underway with a Carabao Cup tie against Burnley at Old Trafford on December 21.

Here’s all you need to know about the Cadiz friendly match...

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester United take on La Liga relegation strugglers Cadiz at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla tonight December 7.

The game will kick off at 7pm GMT (8pm local time) in Andalusia.

How to watch Cadiz vs Manchester United

TV and live stream: Fans will only be able to watch United’s friendly game against Cadiz – which does not clash with any World Cup action – if they have a subscription to MUTV. Subscribing costs £7.99 per month.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live match blog.

Manchester United team news

Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Fred, Antony, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez are just some of the World Cup stars who won’t be involved in United’s tour to Spain, nor their upcoming friendlies.

Jadon Sancho hasn’t gone to Qatar with England, but he won’t be involved either. United say Sancho is continuing his individual training program as part of a process to get back to his highest level, with the support of the club.

Axel Tuanzebe is still out with injury, although fellow defensive outcasts Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams have travelled with the squad and could play a part.

Untried youngsters such as Kobbie Mainoo, Isak Hansen-Aarøen and Charlie McNeill could all get chances to impress.

Jadon Sancho won’t be involved for United (REUTERS)

Cadiz vs Manchester United prediction

It’s always difficult to predict the outcome of a friendly, with nothing truly on the line for Ten Hag’s troops other than rebuilding fitness and match sharpness. Cadiz have been performing poorly in La Liga so far this season, but United will surely feel the absences of most of their key players.

Story continues

There may be a flash of brilliance from someone like Anthony Martial or the exciting Alejandro Garnacho to see United to a narrow victory.

Standard predicts: 1-0 to Man United

Head to head (h2h) history

Man United and Cadiz have never met in a competitive fixture before. This one, of course, won’t count towards that statistic either.

There are no betting odds available, at the time of writing, for this match.