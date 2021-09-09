Cadiz Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CDZI) Profit Outlook

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Cadiz Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CDZI) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Cadiz Inc. operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. The US$471m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$38m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$30m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Cadiz's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to some industry analysts covering Cadiz, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$10m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 75% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Cadiz given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Cadiz currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

