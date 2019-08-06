Cadillac’s lack of speed “hard to explain to the fans”

WTR pair have not won a race since the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona, while the last win for a Cadillac DPi-V.R came back in April at Long Beach.

Since then, every race was been won by either Acura Team Penske or Mazda Team Joest, the latter team winning a third race in succession last weekend at Road America despite Balance of Performance changes aimed at slowing down the recently-dominant RT24-Ps.

Van der Zande also pointed out the fact that multiple teams run Cadillacs gives WTR no option to consider sandbagging in order to get a more favorable BoP, unlike its rival brands, although he stopped short of accusing them of doing so.

“Acura and Mazda have two cars running on their own, so they are in a much better position to play the BoP game, if they want to,” he explained.

“We are always flat-out, because if we aren't, we know Action Express or JDC-Miller will be. There’s no chance for us to even think about sandbagging.”

Albuquerque convinced Acura sandbagging

, said he was baffled by the Road America BoP changes which included an extra 20kg for the DPi-V.R runners.

"At the moment it’s impossible to win a race with the Cadillac," the Portuguese driver told Motorsport.com. "We got power [for Road America] but the weight, I really don’t understand the reason behind that when we were clearly lacking pace, especially in the last two races.

"For sure something is going wrong in terms of balancing it. We are way further off than they think. We were already a second off in Mosport, more or less, then we got 20 kilos more and a little bit of power which didn’t help enough.

“I'm sure IMSA has realized the problem and with the holidays in August, they have time to make it fair for Laguna Seca [the next round on September 15]."

Albuquerque added he is convinced the Penske-run Acura ARX-05s have not been running flat-out to ensure a favorable BoP for the championship run-in, with holding a narrow lead in the standings.

"They are trying to balance everybody, but it hasn’t worked lately, because you see games being played," he said. "Penske is not going as fast as they can because they don’t want a bad BoP.

"The Cadillacs, we’re battling between ourselves. There is a great fight between Action Express and the #10 [WTR] car. It’s impossible to play any games with that.

"I think Acura is quite happy with it. When I’m following them, I’m locking tyres, going over the kerbs, over-driving completely trying to keep up. They look perfect, just because there’s no effort being made there."

#6 Acura Team Penske Acura DPi, DPi: Juan Pablo Montoya, Dane Cameron

