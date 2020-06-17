Cadillac Fairview Launches New Shopping App 'LiVE by CF' to Help Canadian Retail Recovery and Support Emerging Consumer Preferences

Committed to providing a safe, efficient and inspiring shopping experience, in and out of property, LiVE by CF delivers advanced features that adapt to today's environment

TORONTO , June 17, 2020 /CNW/ - As consumers are gradually welcomed back to shopping centres, Cadillac Fairview (CF) today announced LiVE by CF, a new mobile app developed to enhance the Canadian shopping experience, at home or in CF shopping centres, and deliver additional support for retailers. Available in both English and French and customizable to a shopper's local CF mall, the app offers access to 65+ retailers and hundreds of thousands of searchable products with ongoing plans to add more retail partners and brands. The app is available today in the App Store and Google Play store for iOs and Android.

LiVE by CF is a new mobile app developed to enhance the Canadian shopping experience, at home or in CF shopping centres. (CNW Group/Ravel by CF)

Committed to innovation that helps fuel retail recovery

Over the last year, CF's digital innovation team has been working with a number of partners and retailers to identify opportunities that bridge digital and physical shopping experiences with a focus on helping retailers optimize their brick and mortar investment.

Through pilot programs that delivered real-time, mobile-only offers, app-based reserved parking and alternative payment options as well as same-day delivery services, CF has been able to test and trial new services against a variety of shopper preferences. Upcoming releases will add additional features that matter the most to Canadian consumers and retailers alike.

"We set out to address retailer and consumer pain points across the entire shopping journey from discovery to delivery. Armed with those insights and today's accelerated pace of change we have an opportunity to move up the launch of products that were on our future development roadmap," said Jose Ribau , Executive Vice President, Digital & Innovation, Cadillac Fairview. "The success of CF and our retail clients is inextricably linked and through a focus on digitizing the experience, we are committed to strengthening our relationships with our retail partners and helping them as they navigate this unprecedented time."

Key retail partners at launch include Roots Canada, SoftMoc and Mackage among others, with opportunities for new brands to get involved immediately and curate their own in-app presence and offering.

LiVE by CF helps Canadians shop with confidence and efficiency

Now more than ever, shoppers want to plan their mall visit in advance for both safety and efficiency. Key features in the app allow them to do that from home, prepare for their visit and move efficiently through the property:

A mall directory in their pocket complete with property-specific maps and icon-based navigation cues to help plan the most efficient shopping routes

Access helpful information related to COVID-19 safety protocols, such as up-to-date mall opening hours and the location of hand sanitizer stations

Up-to-date retailer hours, including which ones are or are not yet open

Search and tag favourite products right in the app for quick recall when shopping

Receive special offers directly from CF retailer partners for in-property savings

Availability

LiVE by CF will be rolled out at all 19 CF shopping centre properties across Canada in English and French. Consumers can download LiVE by CF in the App Store: LINK and in the Google Play store: LINK

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview is one of the largest owners, operators and developers of best-in-class office, retail and mixed-use properties in North America . The Cadillac Fairview portfolio is owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, a diversified global investor which administers the pensions of more than 327,000 active and retired school teachers. The real estate portfolio also includes investments in retail, mixed-use and industrial real estate in Brazil , Colombia and Mexico . Valued at over $31 billion , the Canadian portfolio includes 35 million square feet of leasable space at 68 properties in Canada , including landmark developments, such as Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Pacific Centre, CF Chinook Centre, Tour Deloitte and CF Carrefour Laval.

Ravel by CF is the digital innovation hub of Cadillac Fairview - an organization focused on removing the friction from today's retail shopping experience, and unleashing the untapped potential of physical space and customer experience within some of the world's best commercial real estate. For more information and to find out how your brand can get involved: https://www.ravelbycf.com/

