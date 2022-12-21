Cadillac CT5 V Blackwing Takes On Hellcat Challenger

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Who does the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 better?

America‘s recently developed a bit of a passion for 6.2 L supercharged V-8 engines. Not even mentioning the Hellcat, a 6.2 L supercharged engine that comes with some of Cadillac’s higher models and even Chevys most prominent figures has really made headlines ever since its Initiation and the world of American muscle car history. It seems to be sort of a sweet spot between the raw torque and instantly deliverable power of a naturally aspirated V8 and the extra boost that comes with forced induction, all wrapped up in a nice mass produced mobile package. Because of this, people often wonder which of these models appears to be the better powertrain and there really is only one way to properly test that, a drag race.

On one side of the strip you have a beautiful 2022 Cadillac CT 5V black wing. A beautiful luxury automobile to say the least, this four-door example of GM tenacity quickly became the brands answer to the Dodge Charger Hellcat. So it makes sense that the producers of this video would put it head to head against the original 6.2 L supercharged V-8 muscle car, a Hellcat Challenger. Though, it would make more sense to do a Charger but the team responsible for the race couldn’t find a non-modified example so they went with the Challenger because they basically are sort of the same despite some very slight weight distribution differences and the body.

The Hellcat has somewhere around 717 hp, Compared to the CT5 V Blackwing which is pushing 668 hp. However, oddly enough, the Challenger actually weighs a couple hundred pounds more than the Cadillac which is definitely not something you would expect out of a car whose main claim to fame is performance. Despite the weight difference, the Challenger still manages to rocket past the Cadillac at ridiculous speeds both in the first and second race. At the end of the day, the only way the drivers were able to make the Cadillac faster than the Hellcat was to set up a 50 mile an hour roll race in which the Hellcat still almost won and was far less than a car length behind his gym counterpart. Regardless of who won, both of these vehicles are incredible automobiles that really do represent the best of our time in terms of automotive performance and engineering process. The only question is, which innovative piece of automotive technology and visual art would you rather drive?

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.