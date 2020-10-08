Cadia expansion & Lihir recovery improvement projects approved

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Today the Newcrest Board approved two projects moving to the Execution phase, being Stage 2 of the Cadia Expansion Project and the Lihir Front End Recovery Project.

Key Points

Cadia Expansion Project - Stage 21,2

Primarily comprises the addition of a second Coarse Ore Flotation circuit in Concentrator 1 and equipment upgrades in Concentrator 2, which are projected to result in:

Estimated capital cost for Stage 2 is $175m , $5 million lower than the October 2019 estimate

, lower than the estimate Timing for delivery remains on schedule, with completion expected in late FY22

Attractive project economics, with a projected:

Lihir Front End Recovery Project5,6

Primarily comprises the installation of flash flotation and additional cyclone capacity, as well as cyclone efficiency upgrades, to improve grinding classification and reduce gold losses through the flotation circuits. This is projected to result in:

Estimated capital cost of $61 million

Attractive project economics, with a projected:

Newcrest Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas said "It is an exciting time at Newcrest as we advance our growth pipeline with both of these projects adding value to our existing large scale, long life operations while we pursue the development of Red Chris and Havieron and exploration opportunities globally."

"Stage 2 of the Cadia Expansion Project increases plant capacity to 35mtpa, enabling an increase in gold and copper recoveries, an increase in production and a reduction in unit costs. Cadia is one of the largest, lowest cost, long life gold mines in the world due to the application of Newcrest's industry leading block caving technology, and this investment helps Cadia maintain this industry leading position."

"The Lihir Front End Recovery Project is expected to deliver additional production through an improvement in gold recoveries over the life of the mine. Lihir's long reserve life makes this improvement in gold recoveries particularly valuable to our shareholders."

"I am pleased that Newcrest is able to generate well paying jobs for people in Australia and Papua New Guinea over the next two years. Stages 1 and 2 of the Cadia Expansion Project are expected to generate direct employment in Australia of approximately 860 people at its peak, whilst the Lihir Front End Recovery project is expected to generate direct employment of approximately 150 people at its peak."

Mr Biswas further said "Both projects demonstrate how we are using innovation and our technical expertise to continually improve our operations. With a strong balance sheet, low cost production, a range of organic growth options and a strong exploration portfolio, Newcrest is well positioned for the future."

Cadia Expansion Stage 21,2

Stage 2 of the Cadia Expansion comprises a further expansion of nameplate capacity of the plant to 35mtpa, which is achieved by:

Increasing throughput capacity in Concentrator 2 ( Con 2 ) from 7mtpa to 9mtpa through crushing, grinding, cyclone, pumps and flotation upgrades; and

) from 7mtpa to 9mtpa through crushing, grinding, cyclone, pumps and flotation upgrades; and Installation of a second Coarse Ore Flotation circuit on Concentrator 1 (Con 1) and additional upgrades to Con 1 to facilitate an increase in throughput capacity to up to 26 mtpa.

These works are scheduled for completion in late FY22, prior to the completion of PC2-3 mine development.

Stage 2 - Key financial metrics3,4





Key Project Metrics Units Value NPV US$m Real 325 IRR % 21% Capex US$m Real 175 Payback Years 4.2 AISC reduction US$/oz 22 Target LOM gold recovery % 80.3 Target LOM copper recovery % 85.2

Stage 1, which is already in execution, was designed to maintain production continuity at Cadia through the development of PC2-3 and increase the processing capacity to 33mtpa. Stage 1 comprises an upgrade to the materials handling system and debottlenecking of the Con 1 comminution circuit.

The rate of ore mined from Cadia is expected to vary over time according to draw rates, cave maturity and cave interaction as further caves are developed. From FY27 onwards, life of mine (LOM) Cadia mining rates are generally expected to be in the range of 33-35mtpa8, with an average of 34mtpa used for financial evaluation purposes. Higher mine production rates may be possible, subject to further studies.

At throughput rates of 34mtpa, gold recovery improvements from Stages 1 and 2 are expected to achieve LOM gold recoveries of 80.3% and LOM copper recoveries of 85.2% compared to Stage 1 baselines of 76.8% for gold and 82.5% for copper.

Cadia’s estimated gold and copper production [8] (CNW Group/Newcrest Mining Limited) More

Con 2 - Proposed new facilities (CNW Group/Newcrest Mining Limited) More

