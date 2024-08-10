Caden Cunningham has to settle for Olympic silver but vows to become ‘king of taekwondo’

In Caden Cunningham, taekwondo has found its poster boy - AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Team GB’s wait for a male gold medallist in taekwondo goes on after Caden Cunningham was agonisingly denied in the final here on Saturday night.

The 21-year-old took an early lead against Arian Salimi before the Iranian – seven months his junior – raised the power and the pace to win the last two rounds for a 2-1 victory. Cunningham’s head was in his hands at the end of the fight as he tried desperately to locate the silver lining and, thankfully, he did not take long to find it.

“If I stay in this, I will be the king of taekwondo in the next four years,” Cunningham said. “One fight does not define me as a fighter. It is the start of whatever I want it to be.”

British taekwondo has clearly found its poster boy. A part-time model who the magazine GQ called “the Olympic prince”, he has the look and star quality to take the sport to the masses and even if a gold would have undoubtedly helped in that regard, a trip to the brink on primetime television on Saturday night will not do the Huddersfield heavyweight or his pursuit any harm whatsoever.

But goodness, it could and probably should have been more. As Cunningham eased into a 6-3 advantage in the first round, it seemed as if this would be a case of another day, another Englishman nicknamed “The Terminator” – and another gold.

As Cunningham sat down to discuss tactics with GB coach Torann Maizeroi, it was too easy to throw the mind forward and believe that it would not just be the moniker he would soon be sharing with Toby Roberts – but the colour of that medal on his chest as well.

If Roberts reached the top by climbing a wall, then Cunningham appears like he could stroll straight through the work of the finest bricklayer. He produced a series of displays staggering in their power, pace and panache to reach the final. Cunningham has been described as “the future of taekwondo” and the overwhelming sense was that the future had arrived early here in the stunning surrounds of Grand Palais

Earlier, Cunningham had exacted some national revenge by seeing off world champion Cheick Sallah Cisse. The Ivorian famously beat Lutalo Muhammad to gold in the final second of their final in 2016. Muhammad, who retired two years ago, was here watching and must have felt a ghost had been laid to rest. And that a few more would also be exorcised.

No Briton not named Jade Jones had won an Olympic title since the martial art was first introduced onto the schedule in 2000 and here, finally, was the potential successor, a conviction only strengthened by the fact he had also battled past Cuba’s former double world champion Rafael Alba.

In Arian Salimi and Caden Cunningham, taekwondo appears to have its future in safe hands - Getty Images/David Gray

Alas, it was not to be. A snaking head kick heralded a comprehensive response by Salimi and as they entered the final-round decider, it was the 20-year-old with all the momentum. Sure enough, in a cagey conclusion, the 2022 Asian Games silver-medallists pulled clear and was allowed the comfort of punching the air as the seconds counted down.

This was a shock and perhaps all the pressure was on Cunningham. At the very least, this should convince the European champion to delay his dream move into UFC, because there is clearly so much to come. His rapid rise is made all the more remarkable because he was sidelined for six months in 2022 after snapping his anterior cruciate ligament at the World Championships.

“I didn’t get the gold for myself, my coach and my family but I am very proud to be here today,” Cunningham said. “I just want to see my parents, maybe go home and have a KFC or something.”

So British taekwondo must be satisfied with this silver, but their ambitions were greater.

Just before Cunningham took to the mat, Rebecca McGowan missed out on a place on the podium when she was beaten by reigning heavyweight world champion Nafia Kus in their bronze-medal match.