Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race - Women 2020

Arlenis Sierra (Astana) wins the women's 2019 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race – the Deakin University Elite Women's Road Race – will kick off the UCI 2020 Women's WorldTour on February 1 in Geelong. It is the first time the top-level series hosts and event in Australia.

The women's peloton will race a 113km-long women's event on the day ahead of the men's WorldTour race.

The 2019 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race was classed 1.1 and was won by Astana's Arlenis Sierra. Mitchelton-Scott pair Lucy Kennedy and Amanda Spratt were second and third placed, respectively.