Caddo Mills man killed in Collin County paragliding crash Friday

A Collin County man is dead after a paragliding crash Friday evening outside Farmersville, according to a news release from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

Benjamin Shannon, 39, of Caddo Mills, was taken to an area hospital where he died after he crashed around 6:50 p.m. in a field near FM 547 near Farmersville, according to the release.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.