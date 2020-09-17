Calling all chocaholics: Amazon is now selling a big bar of Dairy Milk for under £2.50

Amazon is now selling a giant bar of Dairy Milk for under £2.50. (Getty Images)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Sometimes we all need a little bit of chocolate to get us through.

Perhaps we’ve just had to present a monster slideshow at work, need something to accompany us through a Netflix binge or just need a 3pm pick-me-up.

Sometimes though, only a lot of chocolate will do.

And when those times come, it pays to have a big bar of Cadbury’s Dairy Milk waiting for you in your cupboard.

Which is coincidental, as we’ve found a 300g bar of Cadbury’s Dairy Milk on Amazon, and it’s currently 36% off.

That means you can get your hands on this big sharing bar for just £2.25( down from £3.49).

And it seems that the Amazon community is doing just that, as the bargain bar is currently in their bestsellers list, accompanied by Lindor Truffles and a massive Celebrations box.

As a comparison, a normal bar of Diary Milk is around 95 grams, which you can usually pick up for £1. Meanwhile, on Tesco, a 200g Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Bar costs £2 and a 300g Cadbury Diary Milk Fruit & Nut Bar on Cadbury Direct costs £3.49.

Buy it: Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate 300g Bar | £2.25 (Was £3.49) from Amazon

Unsurprisingly, one of the nation’s favourite choccie bars has scored 4.9 out of 5 stars on Amazon from almost 1,000 reviews.

88% of customers rated it five-stars, which let’s face it, for Amazon, that’s pretty unheard of.

“Good value for the size of the bar (minimum purchase of 2 bars) and quick delivery too. You can’t go wrong with Cadbury’s, so taste-wise these are spot on as always!” wrote one chocolate lover.

Another added: “We ordered a few of these bars for baking with during lockdown but found we started snacking on them round the clock too. Our next order will definitely be for more bars - they may be big, but they don’t stick around!”

Plus, if you have Amazon Prime membership then you could be tucking into a tasty square or two in 24-hours time!

We predict lots of sugar-highs in our future, how about you?