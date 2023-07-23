Cadan Murley dropped from England squad while Billy Vunipola and Ollie Lawrence return to fitness

Harlequins winger Cadan Murley (left) was the Premiership's top try-scorer last season - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Cadan Murley has dropped out of England’s World Cup preparations with Billy Vunipola and Ollie Lawrence poised to rejoin the main training squad after rehabilitating their respective injuries.

Val Rapava Ruskin, the Gloucester prop, is another uncapped hopeful to leave the set-up for this week’s training camp in Bagshot. Bevan Rodd is recalled, less than a week after being released himself, as Mako Vunipola remains with Saracens to receive attention on his ongoing back issue. That leaves Ellis Genge and Joe Marler, main-stays of the entire build-up so far, as the senior loosehead props.

Billy Vunipola, who has undergone knee surgery after missing the end of the domestic season, is to undertake modified training with England less than a fortnight before the opening warm-up Test against Wales in Cardiff.

Murley appeared to be on course to make his international debut in one of those matches, having finished the Premiership campaign as the league’s top try-scorer with 15.

The low-slung and powerful wing outlasted Ollie Hassell-Collins, who featured during last season’s Six Nations, yet will now return to Harlequins. At the start of this month, Murley credited Erling Haaland, the prolific Manchester City striker, as an influence on his own finishing.

“Every sportsman looks at other sports and wonders how they can improve, and you’ve just got to look at Haaland’s goalscoring record this season, it’s been absolutely incredible,” he said.

“As a United fan it’s pretty tough to say. You just have to look at those relationships, you can see, for a lot of those goals he’s been called a tap-in merchant, but you have to be in the right place at the right time. And I just think a lot of that is down to his relationships and his understanding of the players around him.”

“And a lot of wingers these days, that’s where a lot of your tries come; if you can read the game early and know who’s around you,” Murley add. “At Quins, we’ve got André Esterhuizen, Alex Dombrandt. They are the two who are going to look for the offload the most, so if I can flood in around them, I know that’s when the touch is going to come.”

Remaining with Steve Borthwick’s party as potential back-three options are Henry Arundell, Joe Cokanasiga, Elliot Daly, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Guy Porter, Freddie Steward and Anthony Watson.

That constitutes a blend of youth and experience, with Cokanasiga, Daly, May and Watson all part of the England squad that travelled to Japan for the 2019 World Cup four years ago. Completing the 18-member back division are three scrum-halves in Danny Care, Jack van Poortvliet and Ben Youngs, as well as George Ford, Marcus Smith, Owen Farrell, Henry Slade, Manu Tuilagi and Lawrence.

As well as the 22 forwards named by Borthwick, lock Ollie Chessum and hooker Jack Walker will stay with England as part of a smaller rehab group.

Two of England’s pool-stage opponents met over the weekend in Sapporo as Samoa defeated Japan 24-22. Michael Leitch, the former captain of the Brave Blossoms, was sent off in the first half by referee Mathieu Raynal following a high tackle on So’otala Fa’aso’o, the ex-London Irish back-rower. Leitch is likely to face a ban but should be available to feature at the start of the World Cup.