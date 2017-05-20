Cabrera gives White Sox 2-1 win with 10th-inning RBI double

Chicago White Sox's Melky Cabrera watches his go-ahead RBI double in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Seattle. Leury Garcia scored on the play. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) -- Even eight innings of one-hit pitching wasn't enough to earn Jose Quintana a win, though it put the White Sox in position to get one.

Melky Cabrera doubled in the go-ahead run with two outs in the top of the 10th inning to lift Chicago to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Quintana became just the second pitcher in the majors to pitch at least eight innings, allow just one hit and end up with a no-decision. It's his 61st no-decision since 2012, the most of any pitcher in that span, and second in two starts.

''Obviously, everybody wants to put a win next to their name, but I think he's as big a team guy as anybody you're going to see,'' White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. ''He wants this club to win. He gave us an opportunity to do so, and fortunately for him and for us, those guys came through for us.''

Jose Abreu hit a solo homer in the sixth inning for the White Sox, who snapped a seven-game road losing streak and four-game overall skid.

The only hit Quintana allowed was a second-inning leadoff triple to Danny Valencia, who scored on Ben Gamel's sacrifice fly to center and gave Seattle an early 1-0 lead.

In four of Quintana's nine starts this year, the White Sox haven't scored a single run while he was on the mound. As good as he was Friday night, for much of his outing it appeared he'd once again fall victim to a lack of offense as Chicago stayed scoreless through the first five innings.

Abreu's homer tied the game, and Quintana combined with David Robertson (3-1) to hold the Mariners to the single hit.

''That's most important,'' Quintana said. ''It's a good feeling tonight.''

Robertson pitched the final two innings, retiring all six batters he faced. It was his longest outing since pitching two innings against the Mets on June 1, 2016.

Mariners reliever Tony Zych (2-1) hit Kevan Smith with a pitch to lead off the 10th. Smith was replaced by pinch-runner Leury Garcia, who advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and groundout before scoring on Cabrera's double.

''We wanted to support (Quintana),'' Cabrera said. ''We wanted to score some runs for him. We weren't able to do it when he was on the mound, but in the end we got the victory and that's the important thing.''

Seattle starter Ariel Miranda also had a strong game, recoding a career-high nine strikeouts in seven innings, which also tied his career long. He gave up one run on four hits, walking two. Miranda was following up an eight-strikeout game - which tied his career high at the time - in his last start Sunday at Toronto.

''It might have been his best outing of the year,'' Mariners manager Scott Servais said. ''Unfortunately, their guy was just as good if not a little bit better.''

STREAKING

Mariners shortstop Jean Segura went 0 for 4, ending his hitting streak at 17 games. That ties him with Mike Trout for the longest streak in the majors this season.

White Sox second baseman Yolmer Sanchez singled in the fifth to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

EXTRA WINLESS

Seattle is now 0-4 in extra-inning games this season. This was the second time this season the Mariners were held to one hit in a game. They were also one-hit by Miami on April 19.

TRAINERS ROOM

The Mariners had hoped OF Mitch Haniger (strained right oblique) would start a minor league rehab stint Friday. However, Haniger felt soreness after a Thursday workout and the team will delay the rehab out of caution.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Mike Pelfrey (0-4, 5.70 ERA) is making his sixth start. In three career starts against Seattle, he's 0-1 with a 4.42 ERA.

Mariners: RHP Yovani Gallardo (2-3, 4.53) has lasted at least five innings in each of his nine starts.