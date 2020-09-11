CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Lawsuit Filed

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Investors who purchased COG securities between October 23, 2015, and June 12, 2020, that are interested in learning about the case or being a lead plaintiff are encouraged to visit www.tenlaw.com/cases/CABOT. Investors may also contact Thornton Law Firm at shareholder@tenlaw.com, or call 617-531-3917.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT: www.tenlaw.com/cases/CABOT

The Complaint alleges that Cabot failed to disclose that: (i) Cabot had inadequate environmental controls and procedures and had failed to properly mitigate known issues related to those controls and procedures; (ii) as a result, Cabot, among other issues, failed to fix faulty gas wells, thereby polluting Pennsylvania's water supplies through stray gas migration; (iii) due to the foregoing, it was foreseeably likely that Cabot would be subject to increased governmental scrutiny and enforcement, as well as to increased reputational and financial harm; (iv) Cabot continually downplayed its potential civil and criminal liabilities with respect to such environmental matters; and (v) as a result, Cabot's public statements were materially false and misleading to investors.

The lawsuit alleges that investors were harmed when Cabot's stock price fell over 12% on July 26, 2019 when Cabot disclosed to investors that it had received proposed consent orders and violation notices from Pennsylvania environmental regulators.

Investors who suffered a loss in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, that are interested to learn more about the lead plaintiff process are encouraged to contact the Thornton Law Firm's shareholder rights team at www.tenlaw.com/cases/CABOT, by email at shareholder@tenlaw.com, or calling 617-531-3917. The lawsuit alleges violations of the federal securities laws, and the class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. There is no minimum number of shares required to be a class member, and shareholders do not need to be lead plaintiff to recover as a class member. The lead plaintiff serves as a representative of all investors in the lawsuit. Interested COG shareholders have until October 12, 2020, to apply to be a lead plaintiff.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/CABOT

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of shareholders. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

CONTACT:

Thornton Law Firm LLP

1 Lincoln Street

State Street Financial Center

Boston, MA 02111

www.tenlaw.com/cases/CABOT

SOURCE: Thornton Law Firm LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/605712/CABOT-OIL-GAS-CORPORATION-INVESTOR-ALERT-Shareholder-Lawsuit-Filed



