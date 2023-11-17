Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.40 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Cabot's shares before the 22nd of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.40 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.60 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Cabot has a trailing yield of 2.0% on the current share price of $78.34. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Cabot's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Cabot's payout ratio is modest, at just 28% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Cabot generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 25% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Cabot has grown its earnings rapidly, up 30% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Cabot has delivered an average of 7.2% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Cabot got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We love that Cabot is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Cabot for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Cabot and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

