Caboose Day is coming to Renfrew

Renfrew -- Renfrew's iconic CP Railway Caboose will be re-introduced to a new generation of fans as the volunteers who banded together to preserve and update the town's link to its railroad past are planning a Caboose Day so residents can see first hand the repairs that have taken place over the last year.

Sandi Heins, who served close to 20 years on Renfrew council as both a councillor and mayor, was back in Renfrew council chambers on August 29 to update council on various initiatives of the Friends of the Caboose non-profit group who have been raising money to upgrade the rail car that has been a mainstay of Howard Haramis Park since 1993. The caboose is located on the same property as the town's tourist booth and a Park & Ride.

Joined by fellow committee members Doug and Gladys Sidock, it was hard for Ms. Heins to hide her excitement and joy when she addressed council.

"Members of council, it is an honour to once again be here tonight because. finally, it is time to celebrate with the community, Phase I and Phase II completion of the refurbishing of the caboose," she said with a big smile. "The Friends of the Caboose are requesting permission from council to use Haramis Park and the Visitor's Centre on October 14 for the Caboose Day celebrations."

She explained that once council gives permission for the grounds to be used as a celebration known as Caboose Day, volunteers can set up an agenda including children's activities, food vendors and other events to help with the ongoing fundraising efforts.

"We are looking for council to grant permission so the group could meet within a week with a full agenda and present to council on September 12 and also to formally invite all of council to attend Caboose Day."

The caboose has had a colourful history since it first arrived in 1993 after the late Howard Haramis, who was mayor at the time, persuaded CP Railway executives to move the caboose to Renfrew. Upon its arrival, it was an immediate attraction for a generation of children and adults as it remained open for public tours.

However, about 10 years ago, the roof collapsed due to water damage and it was closed as it did not meet the new municipal accessibility requirements and has remained closed since then. During the last term of council, the annual maintenance cost to maintain the caboose was reviewed and it was discovered there was no annual budget set for maintenance.

Upon receiving a report of estimates to bring it up to provincial code, the cost went as high as $600,000. One option presented to council was to sell the car for scrap metal and remove it from the park. That led to the formation of the Friends of the Caboose and Ms. Heins, who was a member of the previous council, successfully lobbied her fellow councillors not to remove the caboose and instead work with the volunteers to repair it.

Fundraising has been ongoing to pay back a $33,000 advance from the town to repaint the caboose last year. One of the goals of Caboose Day is to help raise money to meet the financial commitment.

Mayor Tom Sidney said he attended a meeting with the volunteers and was almost overwhelmed by the depth of knowledge of local history and said this group is not only dedicated to the restoration of the caboose, but they offer a rare look at how the railway shaped Renfrew and the Ottawa Valley.

Bruce Mcintyre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader