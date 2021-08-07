Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba's term gets extended for one year

Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba (file photo)

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service to 1982-batch IAS officer Rajiv Gauba as Cabinet Secretary for a further period of one year beyond August 30, 2021.

On August 30, 2019, Rajiv Gauba had taken over as the new Cabinet Secretary in the Government of India after the superannuation of PK Sinha. He is an IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre (1982 batch) and has held important assignments like Union Home Secretary, Secretary, Ministry of Urban Development and Chief Secretary, Jharkhand. He has also represented India at the International Monetary Fund.

As per the official release by the Cabinet, Gauba brings to his new assignment rich and wide-ranging experience spanning Security, Governance and Financial verticals in the Central and State Governments as also in international organisations.

He was one of the key implementers of the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 and the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir and is widely credited for the flawless and smooth implementation of the decision. With an eye for details, he spearheaded the formulation and execution of these initiatives in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Along with a small core team, he gave final shape to constitutional and legal aspects while working out administrative and security arrangements.

Earlier, during his stint in MHA as Additional Secretary, he prepared a multi-pronged action plan in 2015 to tackle LWE and steered its implementation which has resulted in significantly shrinking the spread of Maoists' area of influence.

Besides MHA, Gauba has served in the Central Government in wide-ranging areas such as Urban Development, Defence, Environment and Forests, and Department of Electronics and Information Technology.

As Chief Secretary of Jharkhand, Gauba had introduced major governance and economic reforms including lateral entry of professionals, restructuring, downsizing of Ministries, and labour reforms.

Gauba has also served in the International Monetary Fund representing the country for four years on the Board of IMF. (ANI)