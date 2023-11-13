Cabinet reshuffle: Who's in and who's out

Rishi Sunak has sacked his Home Secretary and appointed David Cameron to a senior Cabinet role as he shakes up his top team.

Suella Braverman was predictably the first to go after sparking a political firestorm last week by claiming the Metropolitan Police were “playing favourites” with protesters.

In a shock twist, the former prime minister - now Lord Cameron as he has been made a life peer - is the new Foreign Secretary, following a seven-year break from front-line politics.

Follow the ministerial comings and goings below as we update you on the key developments throughout the day.

Who is out?

After nearly a week of speculation over her fate, Rishi Sunak has decided it’s curtains for Suella Braverman.

The outgoing Home Secretary provoked an almighty row by claiming police were biased towards “pro-Palestinian mobs” ahead of the Armistice Day march.

Her remarks - in an article for The Times - were blamed for inciting violence by far-Right counter-protesters on Saturday.

Following a further bout of fiery rhetoric on Sunday, Ms Braverman became the first to get the boot in Monday’s reshuffle.

A No 10 source said: “Suella has gone because the Prime Minister wants a united team to deliver the changes this country needs for the long term.”

Ms Braverman said: “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as Home Secretary. I will have more to say in due course.”

The schools minister has said he has quit the Government and will not stand at the next general election.

“Over the last few weeks I have been discussing taking up a diplomatic role after the general election,” the MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton said.

“To enable me to do so I have asked the Prime Minister if I can step down from the Government at the reshuffle and he has agreed.”

He added: “I campaigned for Rishi last summer and I remain an enthusiastic supporter of the Prime Minister’s leadership.”

The health minister has announced he is stepping down.

Mr O’Brien tweeted: “It’s been a privilege to serve at DHSC. Great ministerial team & spads and some fab officials.

But with so much going on locally I want to focus 100 per cent on constituency work so have asked to go to back benches. I’m also keen to see more of our two small children (artwork attached)”.

The health minister and MP for Colchester has resigned from his Government role.

He had already been planning to step down as an MP at the next election.

He tweeted: “I have asked the Prime Minister that I be allowed to step down from my role as Minister of State at @DHSCgovuk and he has kindly agreed. I would like to thank all of the brilliant civil servants with whom it has been an honour and privilege to serve.”

Mr Norman has quit his role as decarbonisation and technology minister in the Department for Transport.

He tweeted: “Very grateful to the Prime Minister for accepting my resignation. Having laid the ZEV mandate and framed the Automated Vehicles Bill, this is the right time to step down. Looking forward to more freedom to campaign on the River #Wye and other crucial local and national issues!”

Therese Coffey has resigned as Environment Secretary, saying she believes it is “now the right time to step back from government”.

In a resignation letter to Mr Sunak, she said: “I look forward to supporting you from the backbenches and working together for a Conservative majority at the next election, which I believe to be profoundly in the national interest.”

Formerly deputy prime minister to Liz Truss, she was appointed to Mr Sunak’s Cabinet when he took the reins in No 10.

Jeremy Quin has quit as a minister for the Cabinet Office, suggesting he refused an alternative role in Mr Sunak’s reshuffle.

He said in a resignation letter to the Prime Minister: “Thank you for your time this morning and for the reassurance that I could continue to serve in Government. However, I have decided to step back to concentrate on projects in Horsham.”

George Freeman has resigned from Government with a “heavy heart”.

In a letter to Mr Sunak, he wrote: “As agreed with the Chief Whip in September, I have with a heavy heart decided to step aside from Government and stand down as UK Minister of State for Science, Technology & Innovation.”

Rachel Maclean has been sacked as housing and planning minister.

She tweeted: “I’ve been asked to step down from my role as housing minister. Disappointed and was looking forward to introducing the Renters Reform Bill to Committee tomorrow and later the Leasehold and Freehold Bill. It has been a privilege to hold the position and I wish my successor well.”

Who is in?

The former prime minister has been appointed Foreign Secretary, No 10 has confirmed.



He has been made a life peer in order to take up the role.

His arrival in Downing Street just before 9am this morning stunned Westminster. He has been away from the political frontline for more than seven years after his exit from No10 in July 2016 in the wake of the Brexit referendum.

Mr Cleverly is the new Home Secretary, replacing Ms Braverman, Downing Street has confirmed.

It is effectively a sideways move from the Foreign Office, as another of the four great offices of state.

The Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, is staying in post, Downing Street has confirmed.

Steve Barclay has been demoted from Health Secretary to Environment Secretary.

The move was confirmed by Downing Street. He replaces Therese Coffey, who has left the Cabinet.

Victoria Atkins has been promoted to Health Secretary, replacing Steve Barclay.

The former Treasury minister’s new appointment was confirmed by No 10.

Richard Holden has been appointed Conservative Party chairman and minister without portfolio, replacing Greg Hands.

The former roads minister’s move was announced by the Conservatives on Twitter.

Laura Trott has been promoted to Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

The former pensions minister replaces John Glen.

Greg Hands has been replaced as Tory Party chairman, and made a business minister.

John Glen has replaced Jeremy Quin as paymaster general, with Ms Trott taking over as Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

Lee Rowley has replaced Rachel Maclean as a housing minister after she was sacked by Mr Sunak.

He was previously a minister for local government.

This story will be updated throughout the day as the reshuffle progresses.

