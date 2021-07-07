Cabinet Reshuffle: From newcomers to NDA allies, full list of 43 ministerial candidates set to take oath today

FP Staff
·7 min read

At least 43 ministers are expected to take oath today at 6 pm as Prime Minister Narendra Modi expands his Cabinet. Ahead of the expansion on Wednesday evening, ministerial probables met Modi at his residence.

Those meeting Modi included BJP's Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ajay Bhatt, Bhupender Yadav, Shobha Karandlaje, Sunita Duggal, Meenakshi Lekhi, Bharati Pawar, Shantanu Thakur and Kapil Patil, JD(U)'s R C P Singh, LJP's Pashupati Paras and Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel.

Some ministers of state, including G Kishan Reddy, Parshottam Rupala and Anurag Thakur, were also there, and they may be elevated, sources said.

Sources added that around 43 persons, including those getting a promotion, may take oath, and they will be a mix of youth and those with administrative experience, including former chief ministers.

Here is a complete list of probables expected to take oath:

New faces from BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia: Credited with re-acquiring a lost state for the Bharatiya Janata Party through his rebellion, Scindia has now reaped the rewards of switching over to the saffron party after being appointed a Union minister. Scindia, who joined politics in 2002 after the demise of his father and Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia, bid adieu to his long-time party in March 2020. His exit came as a surprise mainly because he was seen as a Rahul Gandhi loyalist, and had worked extensivley for Congress' win in Madhya Pradesh at a time when the party was struggling to regain its hold in the Hindi heartland.

Scindia alleged that the Congress high command was sidelining him to promote Kamal Nath, who was also the chief minister of the state at the time. Scindia walked out of the state government with 22 other MLAs who supported him, leading to the downfall of the Congress government and joined the BJP. However, apart from political reasons to accommodate him, Scindia's induction also makes sence otherwise. He is a four-time Lok Sabha MP from his family strong-hold Guna constituency, is a house-hold name in Madhya Pradesh due to his royal lineage, and exerts strong control in the Guna-Gwallior region.

He also comes with extensive administrative experience. He is a former Union minister in the UPA government. He was the Minister of State with independent charge for Power in the cabinet of prime minister Manmohan Singh from October 2012 until May 2014. He has also served as the Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology and as Minister of State for Commerce and Industry in the UPA governments.

Sarbananda Sonowal

The former Assam chief minister's return to New Delhi power corridors was a political masterstroke on two counts: On one hand, it rewarded Sonowal for his proverbial 'sacrifice' in stepping aside to let his contemporary Himanta Biswa Sarma take charge of the state despite winning the election. took care of any simmering dissatisfaction in the state unit that may have arisen because of two senior leaders' influence over the state politics. Sonowal's tribal identity, his strong roots in the state of Assam, and his familiarity with the state of affairs in other Northeastern states will send a positive message for the BJP.

Sonowal's presence in the Cabinet is also due to his experience and expertise. Apart from the administrative experience of handling affairs of a sensitive state like Assam, Sonowal has also served as the Union minister for sports and youth affairs in the previous Modi government. He started his political career first as a member of All Assam Students Union and later joined the Asom Gana Parishad. But he has been a steady fixture in the BJP's Assam unit for over a decade now and is credited with strengthening the BJP's presence in the state.

Virendra Kumar Khatik

A seven-time parliamentarian, Virendra Kumar Khatik's induction is the Modi government's effort to improve the representation of oft-neglected Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh in the government. Khatik also belongs to the Dalit community and has long ties with the BJP-RSS family. He has previously served as the Minister of State in Women and Child Development and in minority affairs ministry during the previous stint of the NDA. Khatik represents the Tikamgarh constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Bhupender Yadav

Pankaj Chaudhary

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

Darshana Vikram Jardosh

Meenakshi Lekhi

Annapurna Devi Yadav

A Narayanswamy

Kaushal Kishore

Ajay Bhatt

Ajay Kumar

Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan

Shobha Karandlaje

Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

RK Ranjan Singh

Bishweswar Tudu

Mahendra Munjapara

Shantanu Thakur

L Murugan

Narayan Rane

Kapil Patil

Ashwini Vaishnav

G Krishan Reddy: The 61-year-old is Minister of State for Home Affairs. A Lok Sabha MP, Reddy represents Secunderabad.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

BL Verma

Nisith Pramanik

Pratima Bhoumik

Bharti Pawar

Bhagwanth Khuba

SP Singh Baghel: Born 21 June, 1960, Baghel was in 2019 elected to Lok Sabha from Agra as a member of BJP. He previously served as a Lok Sabha MP for the Samajwadi Party thrice and once as its representative in the Rajya Sabha.

Subhas Sarkar: The 67-year-old doctor and vice-president of the BJP's West Bengal unit is a Lok Sabha member from Bankura (where he recently defeated TMC's Subrata Mukherjee by 1,74,333 votes).

John Barla: A tribal leader from the tea gardens of West Bengal, the Alipurduar MP has been in the news lately for demanding that a separate Union Territory be carved out of north Bengal. The 46-year-old was born in Jalpaiguri.

Promotions

Allies

