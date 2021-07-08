Cabinet Reshuffle: Ashwini Vaishnaw Takes Over IT, Railways Ministry

Rajya Sabha MP Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday, 7 July, was given the charge of the Ministry of Railways as well as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, after the Prime Minister's first Cabinet reshuffle in his second term.

A member of the BJP, the newly-inducted Union minister has been serving as a representative of Odisha in the Rajya Sabha since June 2019.

Vaishnaw has taken over the duties of former Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal, and former Union Minister RS Prasad – who had resigned from his post ahead of the Cabinet expansion on Wednesday.

I thank Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the nation as Union Minister. #Govt4Growth — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 7, 2021

Who is Ashwini Vaishnaw?

Vaishnaw, 50, was elected as Member of Parliament on 28 June 2019, where he represented the state of Odisha in Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of Parliament of India.

The newly-inducted Union minister had completed his MTech in Industrial Management at IIT Kanpur, and later went on to pursue his MBA for The Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania.

After completing his MTech, Vaishnaw served as an IAS officer for seventeen years. Initially working as a collector from the districts of Balasore, Sundargarh and Cuttack, Vaishnaw was later appointed as Deputy Secretary in former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's office.

NaMo 2.0 cabinet expansion - Inclusive, Youthful and strengthens Nari Shakti



Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw has taken oath as a minister in Modi government. He is a Rajya Sabha MP for Odisha and a former IAS Officer of the 1994 batch.#Govt4Growth pic.twitter.com/ZTF8V1kMnV — BJP (@BJP4India) July 7, 2021

The former bureaucrat, on completing his MBA, had also ventured into entrepreneurship, and had held the posts of Managing Director of GE Transportation for South Asia, and Head of Urban Infrastructure Strategy in Siemens.

The new Cabinet boasts of a lower average age of 58 years, and a number of doctors, engineers and civil servants at its fore.

