Cabinet Office's greenhouse emissions soar thanks to ministerial jet-setting

Cop26 - Alberto Pezzali/AP

Greenhouse gas emissions soared at the Cabinet Office last year thanks to ministerial jet-setting in advance of the Cop26 summit.

The 2021/22 annual report of the department, published on Thursday, shows that the Government spent £250 million on the environmental event in Glasgow.

It also reveals that greenhouse gas emissions soared to 6,442 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent - higher than before the Covid pandemic struck.

"This is driven by increased travel to support the successful delivery of the G7 summit and Cop26," the report states.

It also reveals that emissions fell every year from 2017/18 - the baseline against which the Cabinet Office marks progress - but since the end of the first year of Covid the numbers have begun to rise again.

The figures are now higher than they were before the pandemic, although they are still lower than 2017/18.

However, emissions from domestic flights were 18 per cent higher than the baseline in 2021/22.

The Cabinet Office has a target to reduce emissions from domestic business flights by at least 30 per cent from the 2017/18 baseline by 2024/25.

"Emissions over 2020/21 were far lower than normal due to Covid-19," the report states.

"Emissions from domestic flights have increased by 18 per cent, from 233 tonnes of CO2 in 2017/18 to 275 tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2021/22.

"This is driven by increased travel to support the successful delivery of the G7 summit and Cop26."

International air travel also remained high in 2021/22, with 6.5 million kilometres travelled.

"The majority of international travel supported the delivery of the G7 summit and Cop26 agenda," the report states.

In 2017/18, Cabinet Office emissions stood at 7,290 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, and by the next year it had fallen to 6,232.

In 2019/20, the year before Covid, the figure was 4,190 - falling to 2,030 in the first year of the Covid pandemic and lockdowns.

In 2021/22, as the world exited the pandemic, the amount of emissions soared to 6,442.

Story continues

As well as the Cop summit, the UK hosted the G7 in Cornwall.

'Crucially important that Cop26 was an inclusive summit'

The annual report shows the Cabinet Office spent £250million on the Cop summit, along with £40 million of sponsorship.

A UK government spokesman said: "In November 2021, during a global pandemic, Glasgow hosted more than 40,000 people for the Cop26 climate change summit, the single largest global event the UK has ever hosted.

"It was crucially important that Cop26 was an inclusive summit, where representatives from governments, civil society, young people and businesses could come together to take action to protect our planet.

"The UK is proud to have hosted such a historic event, which culminated in nearly 200 countries forging the Glasgow Climate Pact to keep 1.5 alive, reaching global agreement to accelerate action on climate this decade."

A spokeswoman for the Cabinet Office added that the Cop summit was carbon neutral, and any extra emissions were offset elsewhere.