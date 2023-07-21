Cabinet members urge Rishi Sunak to abandon eco policies

Rishi Sunak and Steve Tuckwell, the newly-elected Conservative MP for Uxbridge, at a cafe in the constituency on Friday - Carl Court/PA Wire

Rishi Sunak should consider abandoning key net zero pledges in the wake of the Tories’ shock Uxbridge by-election win, Cabinet ministers have said.

Senior Conservatives want the Prime Minister to better protect households from the cost of phasing out new gas boilers by 2035 and delaying a ban on the sale of new petrol cars by 2030.

The Tories defied expectations to hold Boris Johnson’s former Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat amid a row over Sadiq Khan’s expansion of London’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez).

Ministers looking for a path to Tory victory at the general election next year are now examining other green “wedge issues” to peel voters away from Labour.

On Friday, the Labour leadership were forced to distance themselves from Ulez, a flagship policy of the capital’s Labour Mayor, after admitting that the voter backlash appeared to hand the Conservatives victory in Uxbridge.

Tory critics of the speed at which the Government is encouraging the transition to make the UK a net zero carbon emitter by 2050 said on Friday that policies such as encouraging the use of heat pumps needed to be rethought.

The Telegraph can reveal that concerns are shared around the Cabinet table, with ministers considering making green policies dividing lines against Labour at the election.

Senior government figures believe a pragmatic approach that sees families protected financially over net zero as much as possible could be a vote-winner compared to Labour’s more ideological position.

One Cabinet minister told The Telegraph: “It is about pace and practicality. This isn’t the area for pure ideology, it is an area for balance. I don’t deny the need for net zero, but making that the biggest priority means you end up as a green no growth group.”

A second said that Ulez, which levies a £12.50 daily charge on polluting cars entering London, was “hated” and “very strongly” opposed among Uxbridge voters, adding: “There probably is a broader lesson that the Conservatives should stand for sensible approaches to net zero.”

Despite the upbeat public message from senior Tories after the surprise Uxbridge win, there was private acknowledgment from many that the results in the two other by-elections were dire.

Labour won Selby and Ainsty, vacated by Nigel Adams, thanks to its biggest by-election swing in vote share away from the Conservatives since 1994.

It means 25-year-old Keir Mather is heading to the House of Commons as its youngest member. Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said the result amounted to a “cry for change”.

In Somerton and Frome, another Tory safe seat, the Liberal Democrats enjoyed a vast 29 percentage point swing away from the Conservatives as Sarah Dyke became the new MP.

But it was in Uxbridge, where the Conservatives’ Steve Tuckwell defeated Danny Beales, his Labour rival, by just 495 votes, that a glimmer of hope for the general election campaign was offered to Tories.

The constituency is being hit by the expansion of Ulez, whose outer borders will reach Essex, Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Kent and Surrey when the move takes effect next month.

Both Sir Keir and Angela Rayner, the Labour deputy leader, blamed a backlash against Ulez for the defeat and voiced criticism. Sir Keir said he would “reflect” on the message from voters.

But figures close to Mr Khan, who is up for re-election next year, made it clear that the expansion would go ahead as planned despite the criticism from his party’s leaders.

After the by-election results, Tory Right-wingers urged Mr Sunak to scrap net zero schemes and “return to Conservative policies”.

Lord Frost, the former Brexit secretary, said: “The lesson is surely that green policies are very unpopular when there’s a direct cost to people, as indeed all the polling says. This time, that hit Labour, but soon it could be us unless we rethink heat pumps and the 2030 electric car deadline.”

As chancellor, Mr Sunak pushed hard for more oil and gas exploration in the North Sea and is understood to be sceptical about some green policies introduced by previous Tory administrations.

Senior Tories close to the Prime Minister believe there could be electoral benefits to delaying or changing some flagship net zero promises, and are pushing for changes to be considered for the next election manifesto.

One concerns the ambition to phase out new gas boilers by 2035. The Government is yet to reveal how it plans to achieve this or whether the target will be written into law.

A Cabinet minister told The Telegraph that changing to other heat sources was “very expensive” for households, and another questioned the value of putting net zero pledges in law.

A source said how to approach the issue had been discussed at Cabinet this year. A Downing Street insider said the policy debate had not been passed up to Mr Sunak.

The ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030 is another flagship net zero promise coming under pressure.

On Friday, Tories singled the target out for a change, with Craig Mackinlay, the chairman of the Net Zero Scrutiny Group, saying: “This is a wake-up call to warn politicians against anti-motorist policies across the entire country.

“We need to get the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel cars overturned at least until 2035, which is where most of the developed world is going.”

The debate around the Cabinet table appears to be focused on delaying, watering down or financially protecting Britons from net zero policies rather than scrapping the overall target itself.

The pledge to make the UK a net zero carbon emitter by 2050 is written into law. It retains the backing of Mr Sunak and scores of Government figures.

