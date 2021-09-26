UP Cabinet Expansion: Yogi Adityanath inducts seven new ministers ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

Jitin Prasada, who switched from the Congress to the BJP recently, was on Sunday inducted in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet while six others took oath as ministers of state. The expansion of the council of ministers has taken place as the BJP prepares for the Assembly elections in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh early next year.

The oath was administered by Governor Anandiben Patel at a function in the Gandhi auditorium in the Raj Bhavan in the presence of the chief minister.

Lucknow: Governor Anandi Ben Patel administers oath of the office to Minister of State Dharamveer Prajapati pic.twitter.com/7fSuNzJz6j " ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 26, 2021

The new MOS are Paltu Ram, Chhatarpal Gangwar, Sangeeta Balwant Bind, Dharamveer Prajapati, Sanjeev Kumar Gaur and Dinesh Khatik.

Lucknow: BJP MLAs Palturam, Sangeeta Balwant, Sanjeev Kumar, and Dinesh Khatik take oath as ministers of state (MoS) in the Uttar Pradesh Govt pic.twitter.com/4JlLAvponc " ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 26, 2021

Prasada's entry is meant to help the BJP reset the optics of the Yogi Adityanath government, perceived by a section of state's Brahmins as being pro-Thakur (the Chief Minister's caste). Brahmins make up about 13 percent of UP's voters and are an influential chunk that has steadily gravitated from Congress towards the BJP over the years.

This is the first time that Uttar Pradesh has had such a large representation in the central government. This has partly been explained by the overwhelming support BJP got in the 2019 general elections. But a lot of water has flown under the bridge between then and now.

The 2022 UP election is widely seen as test of the BJP's appeal at the state level, after relatively poor performances in other state polls. Earlier this year, the BJP retained power in Assam but failed to make headway against Mamata Banerjee in Bengal, won zero seats in Kerala and lost in Tamil Nadu.

With the expansion, the upper limit of 60 of the ministry has been reached. The maximum strength of the ministry can be 15 percent of the total strength of the Assembly. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has 403 seats.

In the last Assembly elections in 2017, the BJP had won 312 seats out of the 403 seats.

