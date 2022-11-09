CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad (KLSE:CAB) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad (KLSE:CAB) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.063 = RM56m ÷ (RM1.4b - RM498m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 6.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 12%.

Check out our latest analysis for CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 15%, but since then they've fallen to 6.3%. However it looks like CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Story continues

Our Take On CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's ROCE

In summary, CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 53% in the last five years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

While CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here