CAA unveils five new luxurious experiences for travellers looking to explore Canada in a new way

Travellers are invited to embark on CAA's new Premier Collection tours of five one-time-only itineraries that include travel on CAA's exclusive private Air Canada Jetz charter jet

WINNIPEG, MB, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Longing for your next adventure? Look no further because CAA Manitoba has unveiled a new set of luxurious travel packages designed for travellers who are ready to embark on an iconic Canadian adventure.

As part of each package, travellers will be flying on a CAA chartered jet with all business class seating, offered in partnership with Air Canada. They will be joined only by those travelling on a Premier Collection tour. Itineraries are curated with affordable luxury in mind.

"Our research has shown us that Canadians are looking to experience travel in a more intimate setting and at this time, many are still looking to stay closer to home," said Susan Postma, regional manager, CAA Manitoba. "By coupling the best of Canadian culture, food and heritage, with the safety and luxury of travelling on a CAA chartered plane, we are confident that these packages will give travellers a delightful option to start exploring again."

Travellers will rediscover the nation's greatest sights, sounds and smells on one of five journeys showcasing Canada's unforgettable wonders and hidden gems.

"For many of us, travelling again for the first time is a momentous occasion and we wanted to make that extra special by cultivating a premium experience with the utmost attention to health and safety," said Postma. "Each destination encourages travellers to immerse themselves in every moment and create lasting memories."

Packages feature everything from stargazing to whale watching; enjoying a pancake brunch on a maple farm to World Famous "Digby Scallops" in Nova Scotia; witnessing the highest tides in the world in New Brunswick to taking in Quebec's most breathtaking waterfall and many more unique experiences in between.

"We are very pleased that CAA is recognizing our superior customer service in choosing Air Canada for its unique, luxury travel packages. Our private charter service, Air Canada Jetz, is specially designed for ultra-premium customers, such as pro athletes, celebrities and music stars, ensuring CAA's explorers will travel in extraordinary style wherever their adventure takes them," said Eric Bordeleau, senior director, Network Scheduling and Charters at Air Canada.

Tours and dates include:

Glorious Lakes and Glaciers: Banff, Jasper and Beyond (August 13-20, 2022) – 8 Days

Savour Quebec: A Culinary Journey Through Quebec City, Charlevoix and Montreal (August 15 – 24, 2022) – 10 Days

Rich and Enticing Quebec: Explore the Spectacular Gaspé Peninsula (August 15 – 24, 2022) – 10 Days

Magical Maritimes: Acadian Culture, Delicious Flavours and Historic Charms (September 10-19, 2022) – 10 Days

Platinum Journey - Mountains and Memories: Wonders of the West and Rocky Mountaineer (September 13-21, 2022) – 9 Days

CAA Travel has over 50 years of experience in helping members plan and book unforgettable travel excursions around the world.

CAA's new Premier Tours Collection packages are part of CAA's Extraordinary Explorations collection and range in price starting at $6,300 CDN.

Extraordinary Explorations is CAA's collection of unique travel adventures designed for adventurous travellers looking to embark on a luxe vacation for an affordable price. Experience one-of-a-kind destinations, intriguing itineraries and exceptional excursions. Available as escorted and hosted packages, every exploration is guaranteed to create lasting memories.

The 2022 Premier Collection packages can be purchased at all CAA stores or by phone at 1-844-202-8045. Click here for more information.

About CAA Manitoba

CAA Manitoba is a trusted Member-based organization that provides products and services that are essential to Members' safety and peace of mind. With over 210,000 Members in the province, CAA Manitoba advocates on issues such road safety and infrastructure, the environment, seniors' mobility, and consumer protection.

From legendary 24-hour emergency roadside assistance to expert automotive, travel and insurance services, a CAA Manitoba membership offers a great range of savings, rewards, and benefits. For more information, visit caamanitoba.com.

