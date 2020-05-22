CAA Signs The Winter Soldier, Sebastian Stan

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed actor Sebastian Stan. He’s taking his first agent in awhile, at a time when he’s got a lot going on. He is starring alongside Anthony Mackie in the Marvel Disney + series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, reprising the Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier role he has played in two Captain America and the last two Avengers films.

He also recently co-starred with Margot Robbie and Allison Janney in I, Tonya, and costarred in the films Destroyer and Endings, Beginnings, the Drake Doremus-directed film with Shailene Woodley and Jamie Dornan which is streaming now.

Stan has coming up a lead role in the female spy movie 355 hatched by Simon Kinberg and Jessica Chastain which Universal has slated for January 15 release. He also has upcoming The Devil All The Time opposite Rob Pattinson and Tom Holland and the indie film Monday.

Stan continues to be represented by Brookside Artist Management and Sloane, Offer.

