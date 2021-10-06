CAA Signs Phil Dunster, ‘Ted Lasso’s Jamie Tartt

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Phil Dunster, coming off the second season of Emmy winning Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. He plays series regular Jamie Tartt.

Dunster’s screen work includes The Good Liar with Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen, and the Kenneth Branagh-directed Murder On The Orient Express. The classically trained actor started out on the London stage. Directly out of drama school, he booked the lead of the Bristol Old Vic production of Pink Mist and was nominated for an Olivier Award. He also appeared on the stage with Kenneth Branagh in Rob Ashford’s West End production of The Entertainer.

Dunster will be repped in all areas by CAA while continuing to be repped by UK-based Independent, Authentic, Jackoway Austen and ID-PR.

