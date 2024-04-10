CAA Signs Paris-Based Formats Producer Dreamspark (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has signed French formats producer Dreamspark for representation.

Based in Paris, Dreamspark was founded in 2022 by producer Moe Bennani and tech entrepreneur Julien Muresianu.

Dreamspark is the first production company to integrate AI and data analytics into its core operations, which it uses to enhance format origination, sales strategies and executive production.

Just two years after launching, Dreamspark has already sold three original unscripted shows and has other formats in development. Those already sold include social experiment gameshow “The Power,” a co-production with Studio 89 which launched on French network W9 on April 1. The show sees 13 celebrities participate in a strategic game in which one unknown member of the group is the Power Player, enabling them to control the others.

Dreamspark is also behind “Poker Society” for Winamax TV (Youtube) in which social media stars and celebrities with over 50 million followers are whisked off to an abandoned warehouse where they must use their poker skills to compete for a €100,000 prize. Season 1, which launched in Jan. 2024, amassed over 2 million views with a retention rate around 50%. Season 2 is currently in pre-production.

Other formats, including primetime gameshow “HotSpot,” are in development with deals being discussed at French market MIP TV.

Bennani, who had stints at Talpa and Eighteen Seven Entertainment before co-founding Dreamspark, has conceived and produced more than 20 unscripted shows, which have been launched across Europe. His portfolio includes talent competitions such as RTL 4’s “The Perfect Picture” and “Secret Duets,” adventure shows like “SOS” and cooking shows such as “The Best Family Recipe.” He has also worked on Netflix’s “Until Dawn” and SBS6’s “Split Screen.”

