CAA Signs Barack & Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground For Film & Television
EXCLUSIVE: Barack & Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground media company has signed with CAA for film and television deals.
CAA will not represent either of the Obamas as individuals, nor in any of their other endeavors. The move signals further growth for their company, whose projects in production include Rustin, directed by George C. Wolfe and starring Colman Domingo; the Will Forte-starrer Bodkin; and Leave the World Behind, written and directed by Mr. Robot‘s Sam Esmail and starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke and Myha’la Herrold.
More from Deadline
Barack And Michelle Obama Return To White House For Unveiling Of Official Portraits
Barack Obama Becomes Second U.S. President To Win Emmy With 'Our Great National Parks' Triumph
In the can is Descendant, which launches on Netflix on October 21, and Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant, which launches on Netflix on October 17.
The company got started with the Oscar-winning American Factory, Oscar-nominated Crip Camp, the Emmy-winning Our Great National Parks as well as Fatherhood, Becoming, Worth, We the People and the hit kids and family shows Waffles + Mochi and Ada Twist, Scientist.
Best of Deadline
NFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
The Queen Onscreen: 15 Actresses (And Actors) Who've Played Elizabeth II In Film And On TV
'Blonde' Premiere Photo Gallery: Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe At Venice Film Festival
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.