CAA Media Finance Set for San Sebastian Creative Investors’ Conference

CAA Media Finance’s Roeg Sutherland, Goodfellas’ Vincent Maraval and Cinetic Media’s John Sloss look set to attend the San Sebastian Festival’s second Creative Investors’ Conference, co-organised once again with CAA Media Finance.

Bringing to San Sebastian the biggest bevy of high-powered U.S. execs and industry movers-and-shakers to attend the Spanish Festival, further CIC attendees include Netflix’s Teresa Moneo, Amblin Partners’ Jeb Brody and Anonymous Content’s David Davoli as well as K&S’s Matías Mosteirín and Infinity Hill’s Axel Kuschevatzky, as the Conference opens up to Latin America.

Execs at Anonymous Content, Blueprint Pictures, HBO, Hulu, Killer Films, MK2, MUBI and Neon, among others, have also confirmed attendance.

Sutherland, Benjamin Kramer and Sarah Schweitzman from CAA Media Finance will participate in the Conference and moderate some of the activities, as will Wendy Mitchell, delegate and advisor of the San Sebastian Festival.

Led by a keynote from Maraval, interviewed by Sutherland, last year’s Conference brought an unusually candid take on the state of the film and TV industries, and possible ways forward.

Focused on panel and fireside discussions, the Conference will also feature networking sessions and one-to-one meetings.

Issues on the table include the shifting US landscape; global trends across the film value chain; the outlook from leading streamers; independent producers’ specific challenges; the global marketplace for Spanish-language content; the upside of new international collaborations; future-proofing how the industry continues to evolve to best serve audiences.

A detailed schedule will be announced on Sept. 11.

The 2nd San Sebastian Creative Investors’ Conference runs Sept. 26-28. Spanish Screenings: Financing & Tech. It forms one of the axes of Spanish Screenings XXL: an international market platform for Spanish production.

The Screenings are backed in turn by Spain’s Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR) to boost its role as Europe’s audiovisual hub, promoted by the Ministry of Culture and Sport through ICEX (España Exportación e Inversiones), the Malaga Festival and the San Sebastian Festival.

Conference Attendees Confirmed

(As of Sept. 5):

Bobby Allen, SVP, production at MUBI;

Elisa Alvares, founder of Jacarada Consultants, senior advisor for IPR.VC;

David Arroyo, partner of Suma Capital;

Jeb Brody, president of production, Amblin Partners;

Mariano César, SVP content, GE Content Latin America, HBO Max;

Sarah Colvin, director of acquisitions, Neon;

Liesl Copland, executive vice president, content and platform strategy, Participant Media;

Peter Czernin, co-chairman, Blueprint Pictures;

David Davoli, president of international, Anonymous Content;

Marc Dujardin, president, Le Collectif 64;

David Flynn, head of global drama, WIIP;

Anna Higgs, managing director, Casarotto Ramsay & Associates;

Kiska Higgs, president, production & acquisitions, Focus Features;

Phil Hunt, CEO of Head Gear Films, co-managing director, Bankside Films;

Fionnuala Jamison, managing director, MK2;

Aijah Keith, senior manager, Hulu, heading up independent film licensing;

Michelle Knudsen, manager, producer, 42 Production;

Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon, co-founders, Killer Films;

Axel Kuschevatzky, CCO, co-founder, Infinity Hill;

Jean Labadie, president, Le Pacte;

Vincent Maraval, president, Goodfellas;

Teresa Moneo, director, international original film, Netflix;

Matías Mosteirín, producer, director general, K&S Films;

Tendo Nagenda, producer, 10 by Ten;

Lisa Nishimura, producer;

Maren Olson, EVP, film, 30West;

Nick Shumaker, manager, producer, Anonymous Content and head of AC Independent;

John Sloss, president of Cinetic Media and Founder/Partner at Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes LawCo;

Whitney Sudler-Smith, co-founder, Vainglorious Productions;

Gabrielle Tana, producer, co-founder, Brouhaha Entertainment;

Robert Walak, president, film and TV, Iconoclast.

Michael Weber, managing director, The Match Factory.

