CAA leads with six in STATS FCS Top 25

(STATS) - Four conference games have been played within CAA Football this season and the results reflect the depth of quality teams. The winner in each game was picked to finish below the losing team in the conference's preseason poll.

The depth helps indicate why the CAA has had the most teams ranked in the STATS FCS Top 25 this season, including six on Monday.

Three-time defending CAA champ James Madison remains the team to beat as the conference schedule begins to take over. The Dukes, the 2016 FCS national champ and the 2017 runner-up, has been at No. 2 all season behind reigning national champ North Dakota State, which garnered 152 of the 157 first-place votes in the national media poll.

Other ranked CAA teams were Elon (12), Maine (13), Villanova (15), Stony Brook (20) and Rhode Island (23). Towson also received the most votes for teams outside the Top 25.

McNeese made the week's biggest move, up seven spots to No. 9 after posting an impressive Southland Conference win over Nicholls. North Dakota (22) entered the poll for the first time this season, while Austin Peay (24) re-entered after being ranked in the preseason.

A national panel of sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries select the STATS FCS Top 25. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote 24 points, all the way down to one point for a 25th-place vote.

The STATS FCS Top 25 for Sept. 17:

1. North Dakota State (2-0), 3,919 points - 152 first-place votes

Previous Ranking: 1; Last Week's Result: 38-7 win over North Alabama

2. James Madison (2-1), 3,734 - 2 first-place votes

Previous Ranking: 2; Last Week's Result: 73-7 win over Robert Morris

3. South Dakota State (2-0), 3,590

Previous Ranking: 3; Last Week's Result: 90-6 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

4. North Carolina A&T (3-0), 3,394 - 3 first-place votes

Previous Ranking: 4; Last Week's Result: Bye

5. Kennesaw State (2-1), 3,169

Previous Ranking: 7; Last Week's Result: 62-13 win over Alabama State

6. Eastern Washington (2-1), 2,907

Previous Ranking: 6; Last Week's Result: 59-24 loss to Washington State

7. Weber State (2-1), 2,904

Previous Ranking: 11; Last Week's Result: 27-10 win over South Dakota

8. Wofford (2-1), 2,676

Previous Ranking: 8; Last Week's Result: 17-14 loss to Wyoming

9. McNeese (3-0), 2,676

Previous Ranking: 16; Last Week's Result: 20-10 win over McNeese

10. Jacksonville State (1-1), 2,369

Previous Ranking: 12; Last Week's Result: Bye

11. Sam Houston State (1-1), 2,256

Previous Ranking: 5; Last Week's Result: 24-23 loss to North Dakota

12. Elon (1-1), 2,037

Previous Ranking: 14; Last Week's Result: Postponed vs. William & Mary

13. Maine (2-0), 1,856

Previous Ranking: 17; Last Week's Result: Bye

14. Central Arkansas (2-1), 1,663

Previous Ranking: 18; Last Week's Result: 33-25 win over Southeastern Louisiana

15. Villanova (2-1), 1,564

Previous Ranking: 10; Last Week's Result: 45-35 loss to Towson

16. Illinois State (2-0), 1,457

Previous Ranking: 19; Last Week's Result: Bye

17. Samford (1-2), 1,381

Previous Ranking: 9; Last Week's Result: 30-24 loss to Mercer

18. Nicholls (1-2), 1,184

Previous Ranking: 13; Last Week's Result: 20-10 loss to McNeese

19. Montana (2-1), 938

Previous Ranking: 15; Last Week's Result: 31-27 loss to Western Illinois

20. Stony Brook (2-1), 812

Previous Ranking: 24; Last Week's Result: 28-6 win over Fordham

21. UC Davis (2-1), 717

Previous Ranking: 23; Last Week's Result: 30-10 loss to Stanford

22. North Dakota (2-1), 677

Previous Ranking: NR; Last Week's Result: 24-23 win over Sam Houston State

23. Rhode Island (2-1), 531

Previous Ranking: 25; Last Week's Result: 56-49 loss to UConn

24. Austin Peay (2-1), 404

Previous Ranking: NR; Last Week's Result: 78-40 win over Morehead State

25. Northern Iowa (0-2), 377

Previous Ranking: 21; Last Week's Result: 38-14 loss to Iowa

Dropped Out: Northern Arizona and South Dakota

Others Receiving Votes: Towson 275, South Dakota 249, Mercer 221, Colgate 219, Delaware 216, Chattanooga 184, Sacramento State 143, Montana State 112, Western Illinois 87, Richmond 86, Missouri State 54, Northern Arizona 50, Monmouth 38, Princeton 32, Harvard 30, New Hampshire 28, Tennessee State 22, Yale 16, Furman 12, Southeastern Louisiana 8, Idaho 7, North Alabama 6, Southeast Missouri 5, Northwestern State 3, Prairie View A&M 2, Western Carolina 2, Dartmouth, 1, Howard 1, Sacred Heart 1