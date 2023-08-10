CAA to Lay Off Dozens From Multiple Departments

Creative Arts Agency is instituting a new round of layoffs, TheWrap has confirmed, according to an insider with knowledge of the layoffs. The staff reductions, which will impact 60 people across multiple departments, are expected early next week.

The layoffs, from a staff consisting of thousands of people, are being blamed on a process examining what the optimal staffing levels are for each department. The layoffs are not related to the strike, TheWrap has been told — this process reportedly started months ago, before the WGA strike began on May 2.

Nonetheless, the ongoing labor stoppages, including the SAG-AFTRA strike which began in mid-July, have continued to have an impact on talent agencies and management companies.

These layoffs arrive just after the one-year anniversary of the CAA acquisition of ICM Partners, which took place in late June 2022. The merger between the two 46-year rivals left just three major talent agencies in Hollywood: WME, CAA and UTA. The deal also marked the largest acquisition of its kind since WMA and Endeavor merged in 2009 and WME acquired the sports marketing giant IMG in 2014.

Meanwhile, CAA may end up being sold to French luxury and fashion mogul Francois-Henri Pinault, who has reportedly been in ongoing discussions to buy a majority stake in the agency for $7 billion.

CAA, which was founded in 1975, is backed by private equity group TPG Capital, which acquired a 35% stake in the talent agency in 2010. In 2014, CAA and TPG agreed to a deal that boosted the latter’s ownership stake to 53%. In 2021, CAA acquired rival ICM Partners for $750 million. The high-powered agency represents high-profile clients including Tom Hanks, Zendaya, Steven Spielberg, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé and Pinault’s wife Salma Hayek.

