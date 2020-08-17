CAA Launches Diversity Initiative for College Scholarships

Hollywood agency CAA has launched CAA Scholars, a new initiative that will provide scholarships, fellowships and mentorship to underrepresented students.

Formed through the agency’s charitable foundation, the program will target individuals attending college, university, or trade institutes, CAA said in an announcement.

“From supporting our partner public schools to volunteering in reading and mentor programs, investing in students has always been a core pillar of our work,” said Natalie Tran, executive director of the CAA Foundation. “The launch of the CAA Scholars program allows us to continue investing in students and lean into our 25 years of relationships with nonprofits and in the community. We also know this program will have a ripple effect as these scholars go on to be successful professionals within our industry.”

Organizations including College Track, Step Up, UNCF, Hispanic Federation, Brotherhood Crusade, and Point Foundation helped identify the inaugural group of recipient from colleges including Fordham, John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Southern University A&M, Baton Rouge, and the University of Southern California.

CAA will also rely on global employees to contribute to the program, helping create long-term, measurable impact on the Scholars through mentorship and real-world experience. They’ll also help with job opportunities in entertainment, media, and sports.

“We are so excited to partner with and convene this remarkable group of non-profit partners,” added CAA Foundation executive Deborah Marcus. “Our goal is to help reduce some of the financial burden associated with accessing a post-secondary education and create community among this diverse group of learners, as they embark upon and navigate their futures. We look forward co-creating programming with our partners that will best support our Scholars’ needs while connecting them with resources and relationships within our agency and our industries.”

