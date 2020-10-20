CAA Implementation Soon, Got Delayed Due to COVID: BJP’s Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Monday, 19 October, said that the government will go ahead with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and it will be implemented in the future.

Nadda said that the process of implementing the CAA got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nadda was addressing a rally in Siliguri in North Bengal.

“It is certain that you will get CAA. Because of coronavirus, the CAA implementation got delayed. But as the situation is slowly improving, work has started. Rules are now being framed,” Nadda said.

Nadda further stated, “As far as CAA is concerned all of you will get the benefits of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It has been passed in Parliament. We are committed to it,” reported PTI.

Nadda also accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) of indulging in “divisive politics” in the state to serve the political interest of her party.

“Trinamool Congress follows the path of divisive politics. We believe in the politics of inclusiveness. Centre has floated a number of schemes for the poor irrespective of their caste, creed, and group. The central government has ensured free food grain for around 80 crore people through public distribution system which will continue till Diwali. People from all segments of our society are enjoying its benefit,” Nadda was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

Various social groups in the region had requested Nadda to ensure early implementation of CAA, as there is a large population of refugees from north Bengal, reported news agency PTI.

The implementation of CAA is a prominent issue in the state of Bengal, as the ruling state government has been opposing the Act, and have also hit the streets to protest against the legislation.

According to The Hindu, the Union Home Ministry had sought a three-month extension to frame the rules of CAA.

During the rally, Nadda also referred to the demand of for a separate State of Gorkhaland by the people of the Darjeeling hills.

Nadda reiterated the commitment to a “permanent political solution” to the people of Darjeeling hills and said that the BJP party manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha polls also talks about it, reported The Hindu.

Assembly polls are due next year and the fight to win the power is tough, as Mamata Banerjee will seek to return as chief minister for the third straight time. North Bengal, which comprises eight districts, accounts for 54 of the 294 Assembly seats, reported PTI.

