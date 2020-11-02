CAA Hires USC Executive Sharoni Little as Head of Global Inclusion Strategy

Creative Artists Agency has hired former University of Southern California executive Dr. Sharoni Little as CAA’s head of global inclusion strategy.

Little previously served as vice dean and senior diversity, equity and inclusion officer at the USC Marshall School of Business, along with being an adviser to various global organizations. Little has partnered with the Obama Foundation, the Aspen Institute, the Children and Nature Network, the Children’s Defense Fund and the Kellogg Foundation.

Little will oversee and build upon CAA’s initiatives to ensure an enriching, diverse and inclusive environment.

“Sharoni is an inspiring and innovative leader in her field,” said Sherrie Sage Schwartz, CAA’s chief human resources officer. “Her deep expertise and experience will be invaluable in helping us continue to drive transformational change. Sharoni understands and cares deeply about organizational culture and will have an immediate impact on how we create opportunities within CAA for our colleagues.”

Little said, “CAA has clearly made diversity, equity, inclusion and antiracism a strategic priority for the company, valuing its profoundly positive impact not only on CAA’s workplace, but far beyond. I am inspired by the agency’s commitment to take an active, innovative and vocal role in using its unique access, resources and relationships to shine light and create real and sustaining change. I look forward to contributing to that ongoing process, alongside the many leaders within CAA who have been vital in forging this important and inclusive path.”

CAA announced in September that it had promoted theater agent Kevin Lin and multicultural business executive Ruben Garcia to co-heads of cultural business strategy to collaboratively to build corporate-culture best practices that build on and fulfill CAA President Richard Lovett’s commitments made at the CAA Amplify Town Hall in June.

“Sharoni is a person of great character and supports the values and vision of our company,” said Lovett. “She will help us accelerate the momentum created by Kevin Lin, Ruben Garcia, and so many others at CAA in creating the most positive and optimistic culture we can possibly have.”

