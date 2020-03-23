CAA Foundation, Thrive Global & Harvard T.H. Chan School Of Public Health Launch #FirstRespondersFirst Initiative

Click here to read the full article.

The Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Thrive Global and the CAA Foundation are launching #FirstRespondersFirst, an initiative to provide first responder health care workers with resources as they serve on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Donations to #FirstRespondersFirst will provide essential supplies and equipment including gowns, gloves, and masks for protecting health care workers and their patients. The workforce ranges from minimum-wage hourly workers in home-care settings to social workers, nurses, physicians, and others.

Via Thrive Global’s behavior change platform, #FirstRespondersFirst will also deliver access to online workshops, virtual training, coaching, and content, all of which aim to help improve the physical and mental well-being that focuses on sleep, movement, nutrition, stress management, and relationships with colleagues.

The #FirstRespondersFirst program will also tap into CAA’s resources and relationships with cultural influencers, helping to raise awareness.

“This workforce must prioritize self-care,” CAA president Richard Lovett said. “Harvard’s science and evidence-based work, combined with Thrive Global’s tools, will now be easily accessible through #FirstRespondersFirst. If you are a healthcare worker or love a healthcare worker, please use these resources. Our front-line healthcare professionals need the support of everyone in this country. Our goal is that #FirstRespondersFirst becomes the destination for health care workers and those who wish to support these heroes.”

