In CA: Uber and Lyft get a green light, chaos at L.A. Post Offices, and fires rage on

Will Joshua trees be designated endangered? Newsom skips the DNC. And meet a really fat bear (not in California)

Hello from sweltering Palm Springs!

But first: Tonight is the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention. Joe Biden will address the online gathering, as will his former contenders for the nomination, including Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind.; Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey; and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

No longer on tonight's line-up is Gov. Gavin Newsom, who canceled his prime-time appearance at the convention, amid the wildfires tearing through California, The Sacramento Bee reported. (More on the fires below.)

"The segment that was originally planned didn't make sense given the growth and severity of the state's devastating wildfires," a spokesperson for Newsom said.

In California brings you top Golden State stories and commentary from across the USA TODAY Network and beyond. Get it free, straight to your inbox.

Wildfires amid a pandemic: We’re calling it ‘COVID-geddon’

Peter Koleckar reacts after seeing multiple home burned in his neighborhood after the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire passed through on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Bonny Doon, Calif.

Hundreds of wildfires are burning across California, leading tens off thousands to evacuate their homes amid the second week of a scorching heat wave.

Many of the fires burning across the state were caused by a perfect storm of heat and lightning. The blazes have threatened thousands of homes and blackened city skies, as firefighters struggled with containment. At least one person has died.

In all, more than 349,000 acres have burned in Northern and Central California — the equivalent of 546 square miles, more than the land area of the city of Los Angeles, the L.A. Times reports.

“We’re calling it COVID-geddon," one California resident told The San Jose Mercury News, referring to the raging wildfires occurring amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A helicopter prepares to drop water on the Lake Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest north of Santa Clarita, Calif., on Thursday

The simultaneous crises are spurring a "culture shift" in disaster response. Rather than converting large assembly halls at schools, fairgrounds and community centers into evacuation centers where displaced people can eat and sleep, officials are now sending many to nearby hotels, where it's easier to practice social distancing.

"In terms of COVID, we want people to evacuate first and get to a safe location and then at that safe location we can continue with COVID precautions,” said Monterey County spokesperson Maia Carroll.

Want to do something? If, like me, you're feeling a little helpless amid all the destruction, here are six ways that you can help.

Uber and Lyft get the green light

Uber and Lyft decals are shown on a vehicle at Palm Springs International Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 in Palm Springs, Calif.

Ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft will keep operating — for now.

