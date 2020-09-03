In CA: One year anniversary of Conception boat fire that killed 34 people

I'm Erin Rode, housing reporter for the Ventura County Star, with Thursday's headlines.

But first, for the second (!) time in a little over a week, a bear walked into a Safeway grocery store in Lake Tahoe. The bear left with a tub of yogurt or dip in its mouth. It's not clear if the bear was the same visitor from a week before, who left with a bag of Tostitos.

If you're going camping over the long weekend, remember to practice bear-safety tips, like storing food in a bear-resistant container. As they say, "A fed bear is a dead bear:" in some cases bears must be euthanized after they start to associate humans with food.

'1% is progress' on Sequoia fire

Many of the most majestic redwood trees in Big Basin Redwoods State Park survived the CZU Lightning Complex fire, although the state's oldest state park will be closed for at least a year before the public will be able to return.

But a fire further south is threatening another classic California tree: sequoias. A wildfire in Sequoia National Forest has burned over 45,000 acres and is only 1% contained, the Visalia Times-Delta reports.

"Nonetheless, 1% is progress,” Newsom said on Wednesday during a press briefing.

Newsom said the blaze is "precious in terms of the impact on the resources," noting that it is near "some of the world's most majestic sequoias."

One year anniversary of Conception boat fire

Family members gathered at the Santa Barbara Harbor on Wednesday morning to commemorate the one year anniversary of the Conception boat fire, the deadliest maritime disaster in California history. On Sept. 2, 2019, the Conception dive boat burned near Santa Cruz Island, killing all 33 passengers and one crew member who were sleeping below deck.

According to a preliminary National Transportation Safety Board investigation, crew members were asleep when the fire started with no one awake keeping watch, which is required by the U.S. Coast Guard when passengers are asleep below deck.

"We shouldn't be here," said Kathleen McIlvain, the mother of one of the victims, at the memorial. "This should have never happened."

Cities, counties race to turn hotels into permanent housing

Back in July, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced $600 million in available funding for jurisdictions to convert motels, hotels and other housing types into permanent housing through Project Homekey. This effort is an extension of the Project Roomkey, which aimed to reduce the spread of coronavirus among the state's vulnerable homeless residents by sheltering them in motel rooms.

Project Homekey comes with some tight deadlines. Priority applications were due about a month after funding was announced, and jurisdictions must purchase the hotels and motels by the end of December.