CA November Exam 2020: ICAI introduces 'opt out' scheme amid COVID-19 pandemic; apply at icaiexam.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has provided 'opt out' scheme for candidates appearing for CA November 2020 examination.

The ICAI has said that the scheme can also be availed by candidates whose family are COVID-19 positive or become COVID-19 positive till the exam ends.

Students residing in areas declared as containment zones by Central/ state government/ local authorities at any point till the culmination of the CA November 2020 exam can also avail of the scheme.

To opt out of the November 2020 exam, students will be required to submit a declaration form available at icaiexam.icai.org.

After the declaration is submitted, the student's CA November 2020 exam candidature will be cancelled and he/she will be given the option to shift to November 2020 exam cycle-II/Tranche-II, or appear in May 2021 exam cycle.

As per The Times of India, if a student selects opt-out facility, he/she can carry forward his/her candidature, application fee and other details to November cycle-II. The examination fees and exemption, if any, of the students will automatically be carried forward for CA November cycle-II and the November 2020 will not be counted.

As per Careers 360, the November cycle-II will be conducted in the second half of January 2021 or the beginning of February. Students will not be required to apply afresh or pay any fees for November 2020 examination cycle-II.

Candidates who are falling under opt-out conditions hall be allowed for CA May 2021 exams by opting out of CA November 2020 test. In such a case, they will have to fill a fresh exam form and apply at the time when registration for CA May 2021 exam begins.

ICAI CA November 2020 exam will be held from 21 November to 14 December. The admit card for the exam has already been released by the institute on its official website.

The exam will be conducted at a number of test centres in 207 cities across the country and five cities abroad.

