In CA: Newsom releases colorful framework for reopening the economy

Gov. Gavin Newsom released new tiered guidelines today for reopening the economy. Purple indicates you're in one of the highest risk places, while yellow indicates minimal risk. (Shout out to Modoc, Tuolumne and Alpine counties — the only yellow counties in the state!)

In Palm Springs, this is Maria Sestito of The Desert Sun.

In California brings you top Golden State stories and commentary from across the USA TODAY Network and beyond. Get it free, straight to your inbox.

View photos Grumpy Cat. More

That feeling when your favorite color becomes the marker of widespread risk for COVID-19 spread ...

Most of California, including where I'm sitting in Riverside County, is purple, meaning that many non-essential indoor business operations are closed. These areas have the most new cases daily and have positivity rates of more than 8%.

What Newsom's color chart means for you:

View photos Skittles. More

Newsom's new framework for reopening California businesses is, as he says, "more stringent" but "more steady" as it will allow counties to modify activity based on the spread of COVID-19. The two metrics are case and positivity rates.

The four tiers include:

Purple (widespread): Most non-essential indoor business operations are closed; more than 7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents; a positivity rate of 8% or higher

Red (substantial): Some non-essential indoor business operations are closed; 4-7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents; a 5-8% positivity rate

Orange (moderate): Some business operations are open with modifications , 1-3.9 daily new cases per 100,000 residents; a 2-4.9% positivity rate

Yellow (minimal): Most businesses open with modifications; less than 1 daily new case per 100,000; a positive rate of less than 2%.

If a county fails to meet its current tier’s metrics for two weeks, it will move back to the prior tier.

Newsom's announcement today came with some other notable changes. Hair salons in purple counties will be allowed to operate under state guidelines, for example, though counties can put stricter guidelines in place. If you've already hacked your hair yourself, maybe your hairdresser will be able to fix it now (unless it was bangs — was it bangs?)

Still no tattoos or piercings are allowed, though, in purple zones where personal services remain closed.

Find out which businesses and activities can open in your county here.

What about schools?

View photos Health experts offer valuable advice for returning to school this fall. More

Waivers to open schools are still an option, even if counties are in the purple tier. When a county has been in the “red” tier for at least two weeks, it can begin to pursue reopening. A county can reopen schools for classroom learning if it is off the watch list for 14 days.

What else you need to know for back-to-school:

A federal judge rejected Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ attempt to give private schools a greater share of Congress’ COVID-19 relief funds at the expense of public schools in low-income areas, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Earlier this week, Newsom outlined the rules for schools to reopen to its highest-need students, including those with disabilities, according to EdSource.

and: