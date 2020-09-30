In CA: Newsom gets high approval rating in new poll

This is Megan Diskin of the Ventura County Star sending you positive affirmations and a bevy of news.

COVID-19 response earns Newsom high approval rating

Gov. Gavin Newsom wears a protective mask on his face while speaking to reporters at Miss Ollie's restaurant during the coronavirus outbreak in Oakland, Calif.. on June 9, 2020.

Results of a poll released by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies show that 64% of likely California voters approve of the job Gov. Newsom has done. Another 36% disapprove.

The Los Angeles Times reports that this rating is being boosted by Newsom's response to the coronavirus pandemic. The poll sampled opinions on Newsom's performance in relation to 13 different categories.

Nearly 50% of those surveyed said Newsom has done a good or excellent job handling the public health crisis. On the other hand, there is some dissatisfaction among voters of his efforts to address homelessness and high housing costs in the state.

Still, the poll found that Newsom's approval rating is among the highest of any governor the state has had in the past 50 years during the same point in their term.

Swing and slide to your heart's content

Actor Kirk Douglas tries-out a playground slide at Lillian Elementary School in Los Angeles Wednesday, May 28, 2008, after he and his wife donated their 400th playground renovation to schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

It doesn't matter what the color of your county's tier is. Children and adults (no shame in my game) can visit their local playground now, as long everyone maintains 6 feet of distance from each other.

There are some other rules, too. The Desert Sun informs us that everyone must wear a mask, except for visitors younger than 2. No eating and drinking is allowed and visits are limited to 30 minutes per day.

The state's public health officials announced the change this week as many counties moved tiers, prompting other activities to reopen.

In Sacramento County, that means museums, zoos, movie theaters and indoor worship services can start up again as long as their capacity is limited.

'I can't keep up with this crap.'

View photos A Cal Fire Butte County Strike Team firefighter lights brush to burn away excess fuel along Zogg Mine Road near Igo, Calif. on July 28, 2018. More

Michele Smith said those words about the wildfires seeming to constantly threaten her home. The Redding Record Searchlight reported Smith made the statement while watching some smoke from a new blaze, the deadly Zogg Fire, billow nearby.

The blaze has claimed the lives of three people and destroyed dozens of structures, becoming another wildfire of devastation to plague the state this year.

One might argue Smith's sentiment reflects that of all Californians... and its firefighters.

The Zogg Fire is burning near Smith's home of Igo, which is near Redding. Smith and others remember the 2018 Carr Fire burning right up near and around their homes. Now, they're back considering whether they should evacuate.