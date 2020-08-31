In CA: Legislators consider bills on reparations, corporate boards and evictions

Today is the last day for the California Legislature to send bills to Gov. Gavin Newsom. Under consideration: a reparations committee, diversity on corporate boards and extended eviction protections.

Today's a big day for Sacramento: It's the deadline for the California Senate and Assembly to pass bills and send them to Gov. Gavin Newsom for his signature.

Renters, landlords and advocates have their eyes on AB 3088, also known as the "Tenant, Homeowner, and Small Landlord Relief and Stabilization Act of 2020." The last-minute proposal endorsed Friday by Newsom and state legislative leaders would extend eviction protections for those who were financially impacted by the coronavirus until February. But renters will have to pay at least 25% of their cumulatively owed rent between Sept. 1 and Jan. 31.

CalMatters has a handy tracker of all the bills the Legislature has passed, and will continue to update the list throughout the night.

Here's a sample of the bills that could become law:

AB 3121 would establish a reparations committee that would provide recommendations on how the state can provide reparations for slavery.

AB 979 aims to increase diversity on corporate boards by requiring people from "underrepresented communities" to have at least one seat on corporate boards in California. It follows a 2018 law that required companies to add a woman to their corporate boards.

SB 1290 would get rid of all debt owed by parents for their children's incarceration in the juvenile justice system, such as the cost of an electric monitoring bracelet. While a 2018 law stopped the practice of these fees, it didn't require counties to eliminate the debt from parents who were charged before 2018.

And some bills have already become law, like SB 793. The new law aims to reduce tobacco use among teens by banning the sale of flavored tobacco, like mango and cotton candy. Gov. Newsom signed the bill almost immediately after it passed in the Legislature.

We're in first place ... for coronavirus cases

Pedestrians wear masks as they cross a street amid the coronavirus pandemic in Santa Monica, California. A heat wave has brought crowds to California's beaches as the state grappled with a spike in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations.

August was the deadliest month for the COVID-19 pandemic in California, the Los Angeles Times reported. California reported 3,707 COVID-19 deaths in August, an increase of 18% from July. Over the weekend, California also became the first state to reach 700,000 cases. But once adjusted for population, California ranks 21st in the nation for case numbers.

"Comorbidities," also known as pre-existing conditions, have been a hot topic during the coronavirus pandemic. In Ventura County, at least 115 deaths have been linked to COVID-19, and in all but two of the cases, the people who died had pre-existing conditions.

This includes a man in his 90s who fell and hit his head, resulting in a traumatic injury. The immediate cause of his death was listed as subdural hematoma. But he had also tested positive for COVID-19 in the hospital and had been diagnosed for pneumonia that was believed to be linked to the virus.

COVID-19 and pneumonia were listed as contributing factors in his death.

"It contributed to his death. It was part of why he died," Dr. Christopher Young, Ventura County medical examiner, told the Ventura County Star. "Death is not always a simple, single phenomenon... All of these things are working together."

Progress on Bay Area fires while Sequoia Fire grows

Aerial fire crews attack the Sequoia Fire behind a back fire on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The unconfined Sequoia Fire has burned more than 20,000 acres in the Golden Trout Wilderness area.

Firefighters are continuing to make progress against the nearly two dozen wildfires in California, including the two lightning complex fires in the Bay Area that have burned over 750,000 acres.

"Overall, firefighters [are] making great progress. We'll continue to see containment efforts go up," Cal Fire spokesman Daniel Berlant said on Twitter.