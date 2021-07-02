CA July Exam 2021: ICAI releases notice on opt-out facility, check details at icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued an important notice regarding CA July Exam 2021. The institute has released a detailed notice where students appearing for the examination can avail the opt-out option due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates appearing for the exam can check the notice by visiting the official website: icai.org.

Below are few important points on which students can avail to opt-out:

- Applicants or their family members, who have been affected with COVID-19 on or after 15 April, can avail the opt-out facility option. If he/she is unable to appear in the upcoming examination and is unable to prepare for the exam, then the CA July Exam 2021 will not be considered as an attempt

- Candidates who are affected due to lockdown during the period of exam are entitled to opt-out. Also, the July 2021 examination will not be treated as an attempt for them. Examinees, who face such an issue, will be allowed to appear in the next exam that will be held in November 2021 for both the old and new syllabus

- A candidate, who suffers from COVID-19 during exams and won't be able to appear for the remaining subjects, will also be entitled to opt out while the July 2021 test will be termed as an attempt for them

- The notice also stated that in case if the CA July Exam 2021 cannot be held at any of the examination centres this year, then candidates can opt-out and July 2021 examinations will not be treated as an attempt

- Finally, if a candidate has opted out of any recognised paper during the entire cycle of the exam, then they will not be allowed to appear for the remaining papers

- If an applicant has appeared for the first group and then opts out before the end of the second group, the result of the first group will be declared and the candidate can also avail the opt-out facility for the second group

