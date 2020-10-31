CA exam 2020: ICAI releases advisory for 21 November test, warns against fake news of postponement

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released an advisory for students appearing for CA November 2020 examination. ICAI said that it will be conducting the examination as per schedule from 21 November.

ICAI, through its advisory, advised students and public at large to not to believe in rumours of fake news being circulated on social media or any other platforms.

Earlier this week ICAI warned against a fake notice that was circulated saying that the CA November exam 2020 dates have been postponed.

He said that ICAI is working round the clock to coordinate arrangements to ensure the safety of its students so that they can appear for the examinations successfully.

ICAI has asked students and public to only refer to ICAI website - www.icai.org. They have been also asked to follow official ICAI social media pages for updates and not to believe on faking profiles imitating as ICAI accounts.

A report by The Indian Express said that ICAI CA November 2020 admit card will be released on 1 November at icai.org. The window to opt-out of the exam will be open till 7 November.

The exam will be held in a single shift. It will begin from 2 pm.

