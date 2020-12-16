CA Covid-19 Update: California Records Highest Number Of Daily New Cases Ever Seen In U.S.

As ICUs across the state were overrun with Covid-19 cases this week, California Governor Gavin Newsom said of the virus, “This is not something to be trifled with. Think about what the January number may look like if we continue [this way].” January’s number may have come a little sooner than the governor expected.

When Newsom made that statement on Wednesday, he reported the number of new daily coronavirus cases at 32,326. That was just slightly down from the all-time high of 35,468, which was set on Friday. Friday’s number was up from just over 22,000 one week before. But the rise in new cases on Wednesday was unprecedented.

California’s Covid-19 dashboard reported 53,711 new cases over the previous 24-hour period. Usually a big jump in one day can be attributed to a backlog of cases from the weekend. But given the daily numbers were so high on Monday and Tuesday — when weekend numbers usually clear — there is little chance of that.

The 53,000 number is the highest single daily count of virus infections ever recorded by a U.S. state — Texas had a data anomaly on December 11 that resulted in 58,000 cases, but that number was not a real reflection of the state’s new infections over a 24-hour period.

Wednesday’s California number equals about 3% of the entire virus case load the state has seen since the pandemic.

California also shattered its daily record for coronavirus-related deaths at 293. The previous high of 225 was recorded along with the previous high in new cases last Friday.

Newsom announced on Wednesday that the state had activated mutual aid among the state’s coroners. That means if one area’s coroners are overwhelmed, they can call on those from nearby regions for help.

“We have orders for 63 refrigerated units,” he said. “We just had to order 5,000 additional body bags and distribute them down to San Diego, L.A. County.” Newsom said his intention was not to scare Californians, but the gravity of the announcement was hard to ignore.

