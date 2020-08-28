In CA: $1.4 billion COVID-19 testing contract could address delays, shortages

This is Maria Sestito, reporting from Palm Springs for the rest of the week.

Newsom announces COVID-19 testing contract, some new guidelines

View photos California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses his revised 2020-2021 state budget during a news conference in Sacramento, California, May 14, 2020. More

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday a new $1.4 billion COVID-19 testing contract to address the significant test result delays and supply chain shortages in California. The state is currently testing about 100,000 people a day on average, with results taking about a week. This new contract promises to increase the number of tests to 250,000 per day. Results will only take one to two days, he said.

The governor also outlined the rules for schools to reopen to its highest-need students, including those with disabilities, according to EdSource.

View photos Disneyland, which has been closed since the middle of March, is due to reopen July 17. More

And while we're still waiting on the updated reopening guidelines promised by Newsom this week, Disneyland announced it is ready to welcome guests — as soon as state officials give theme parks the OK.

State officials have not allowed theme parks to reopen because of a spike in coronavirus cases. However, Orange County, where Disneyland resides, was removed Sunday from a list of counties on California's monitoring list for coronavirus.

On to my least favorite topic, sports:

View photos July 30: Players and coaches from the Pelicans and Jazz kneel together around the Black Lives Matter logo during the national anthem before the NBA restart. More

The NBA canceled three days of playoff games this week after the Milwaukee Bucks — followed by other teams — boycotted games in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Blake was shot in the back seven times by police in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday.

Teams in the WNBA and MLB also called off or postponed games on Wednesday. That is, except for the Oakland A's and Texas Rangers. Both teams pivoted Thursday after receiving criticism.

Demonstrators marched in Oakland on Wednesday night in solidarity with protesters in Kenosha and, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, police said they were responding to a courthouse fire, broken store windows and small fires in the streets.

Meanwhile, in Southern California, a sheriff’s deputy suspected of looting and stealing from a business he was sent to protect has been arrested, according to the San Bernardino Sun. Erdem Gorgulu, 46, of Redlands faces felony and misdemeanor charges and has been fired from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office.

