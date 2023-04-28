C8 Corvette Z06 Sets A World Record

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Are you impressed by this?

The C8 Corvette has been an impressive performance machine, but some are frustrated with the lack of tuning options. GM has made the car so secure you have to hack the ECU to do much of anything, meaning only a few elite teams have been able to move the needle much as far as quarter mile times. However, persistence pays off and tricks learned with the Stingray have allowed people to start pushing the envelope with the Z06 much sooner.

Take a closer look at the record-setting C8 Corvette here.

However, a new quarter mile record has been set by Will Farmer using a C8 Z06 that, believe it or not, isn’t tuned one bit. That’s right, the thing is stock but was wearing slicks when it hit the track recently, breaking the record Farmer set back in March.

Previously, Farmer ran a 10.16 at 135.73 mph in the same ‘Vette. That’s fast but this time you can hear in the video before he gets up to the line that his plan is to get into the 9s. The man barely edged in there, turning out a quarter mile time of 9.98 seconds at 135.50 mph.

As some people are pointing out, not only was the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 wearing slicks, the track surface was obviously highly prepped. You can hear the tires sticking to it like glue as Farmer rolls up to the box. We wouldn’t call this cheating, but there are people taking issue with this detail.

What’s really going to be fun is to see the teams which are tuning the C8 Z06 Corvette can do on the track in the coming months. You know someone is going to blast off in the 8s no problem, blowing this record away and triggering an all-out war. The great thing is enthusiasts win out as these guys figure out how to get around all that GM security.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.